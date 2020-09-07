Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suspend ICHR panel for reviewing martyrs dictionary: CPI leader urges Education Minister

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Binoy Viswam on Monday urged Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to intervene and suspend the three-member committee established by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) to review the entries in the 'Dictionary of Martyrs

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 07-09-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 21:32 IST
Suspend ICHR panel for reviewing martyrs dictionary: CPI leader urges Education Minister
Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Binoy Viswam (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Binoy Viswam on Monday urged Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to intervene and suspend the three-member committee established by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) to review the entries in the 'Dictionary of Martyrs: India's Freedom Struggle 1857-1947." In his letter to Pokhriyal, Viswam said that "Recent reports of the establishment of a three-member committee by the ICHR to review the entries in the 'Dictionary of Martyrs: India's Freedom Struggle 1857-1947" are worrying and an attempt to communalise Indian history."

In the letter, he urged to review entries regarding martyrs who lost their lives in the Wagon Tragedy and Malabar rebellion leaders Ali Musilyar and Variamkunnath Ahmd Haji. "In a report submitted to the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) in 2016, attempts were made to portray these freedom fighters as "hardcore criminals" and perpetrators of communal violence against Hindus. This reading of history is deeply inaccurate and an attempt to communalise it for political gains. The Malabar rebellion has been recognised as an anti-colonial struggle that was an important chapter in India's freedom struggle. Vast scholarship exists that speaks to this history and its significance, " he said in the letter.

Further, he said, "The review committee established by the ICHR comprises the very persons who have submitted this initial report in 2016. They have openly identified themselves with a particular ideology and reading of history that in effect seeks to communalise and erode the history of India to serve their divisive agendas." Rajya Sabha MP Viswam urged Nishank to "immediately intervene in this matter and suspend the review committee established by the ICHR".

"As Education Minister of India and a constitutional representative it is incumbent on you to prevent any attempts that seek to communalise our history and disturb the social fabric of the nation," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

British broadcaster David Attenborough gets Indira Gandhi Peace prize

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Monday advocated the need to strike a balance between economic development and ecological conservation, saying the UPA dispensation under him was selective in granting environmental clearances and was...

JD-U never had alliance with LJP: KC Tyagi

By Ajit Jha JD-U leader KC Tyagi said on Monday that his party has never formed an alliance with the Lok Janshakti Party LJP in Bihar and that BJP has made it clear that the assembly polls will be fought under the leadership of Chief Minist...

Delhi BJP stages protest, says AAP govt should release funds of municipal corporations

Delhi BJP leaders, including councillors and functionaries of the three party-led municipal corporations here, took out a protest march on Monday, demanding that the AAP government release funds to the civic bodies. Some municipal corporati...

Prince Harry and Meghan refund UK taxpayers for home renovation

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have refunded British taxpayers 2.4 million pounds 3.2 million, the cost of renovating their UK home, in line with a commitment they made after announcing in January they would step back from royal duties.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020