No check on crime in Rajasthan, alleges state BJP chief

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Monday lashed out at the Ashok Gehlot-led state government, alleging that it has failed to check rapidly increasing crime. Poonia said that the murder of a petrol pump owner in Jaipur in broad daylight has put a question mark on the policing system while cases of attack by sand mafia are increasing in the state

“Law and order has become a big challenge in the state. Incidents of loot, murder are rising; mafias are attacking police. The chief minister, who also holds the home portfolio, needs to be serious in reviewing the law and order situation,” he said in a statement here. He said cases of loot increased by 27 per cent in August as compared with July while the murders increased by 106 per cent in May as compared with April

“The crime graph is rapidly rising. Cases of atrocities against Dalit, rape incidents, molestation are also on the rise and the Congress government has completely failed in handling the law and order situation in the state,” he alleged.