Left Menu
Development News Edition

No check on crime in Rajasthan, alleges state BJP chief

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Monday lashed out at the Ashok Gehlot-led state government, alleging that it has failed to check rapidly increasing crime. Cases of atrocities against Dalit, rape incidents, molestation are also on the rise and the Congress government has completely failed in handling the law and order situation in the state,” he alleged.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-09-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 21:50 IST
No check on crime in Rajasthan, alleges state BJP chief

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Monday lashed out at the Ashok Gehlot-led state government, alleging that it has failed to check rapidly increasing crime. Poonia said that the murder of a petrol pump owner in Jaipur in broad daylight has put a question mark on the policing system while cases of attack by sand mafia are increasing in the state

“Law and order has become a big challenge in the state. Incidents of loot, murder are rising; mafias are attacking police. The chief minister, who also holds the home portfolio, needs to be serious in reviewing the law and order situation,” he said in a statement here. He said cases of loot increased by 27 per cent in August as compared with July while the murders increased by 106 per cent in May as compared with April

“The crime graph is rapidly rising. Cases of atrocities against Dalit, rape incidents, molestation are also on the rise and the Congress government has completely failed in handling the law and order situation in the state,” he alleged.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

AB InBev begins search to replace long-time CEO Brito -FT

Budweiser beer maker Anheuser-Busch InBev has began a search for a replacement for its long-serving chief executive Carlos Brito, the Financial Times reported httpswww.ft.comcontent101049df-27ee-4362-973e-b763a05dd7b6 on Monday.The worlds b...

AB InBev begins search to replace long-time CEO Brito -FT

Budweiser beer maker Anheuser-Busch InBev has began a search for a replacement for its long-serving chief executive Carlos Brito, the Financial Times reported httpswww.ft.comcontent101049df-27ee-4362-973e-b763a05dd7b6 on Monday.The worlds b...

RBI broadly accepts Kamath panel recommendations; specifies parameters for loan restructuring

The Reserve Bank on Monday specified five financial ratios and sector-specific thresholds for resolution of COVID-19-related stressed assets in 26 sectors, including auto components, aviation and tourism. The Reserve Bank had on August 7 an...

British broadcaster David Attenborough gets Indira Gandhi Peace prize

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Monday advocated the need to strike a balance between economic development and ecological conservation, saying the UPA dispensation under him was selective in granting environmental clearances and was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020