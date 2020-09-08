Senior SP leader dies due to COVID-19

Senior Samajwadi Party leader and Member of Legislative Council SRS Yadav died due to COVID-19 here, the party said. The 87-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 on September 1 and breathed his last at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) here on Monday night, SP national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said. A native of Unnao district, he is survived by wife and three sons.

SRS Yadav, who worked as an administrative officer till 1992, joined the Samajwadi Party after his retirement. He was considered close to SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. He held various posts in the party. Presently he was a member of the party's national executive.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav, while condoling the demise of the senior party colleague, said he dedicated his entire life to the Samajwadi Party after his retirement. He said SRS Yadav was a true socialist and always worked for the well being of the downtrodden and deprived sections of the society.