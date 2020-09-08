Left Menu
Belarusian protest leader and allies cross border into Ukraine, official says

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2020 11:01 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 11:01 IST
Belarusian protest leader and allies cross border into Ukraine, official says

Three Belarusian opposition politicians, including protest leader Maria Kolesnikova, who disappeared on Monday, have passed border control at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border, an official of the Belarusian border guard service said.

Masked men detained Kolesnikova in central Minsk on Monday and drove her off in a van, while two of her allies disappeared later, the opposition movement has said. (Writing by Maria Kiselyova)

