Belarusian protest leader and allies cross border into Ukraine, official says

Belarusian protest leader and allies cross border into Ukraine, official saysReuters | Updated: 08-09-2020 11:01 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 11:01 IST
Three Belarusian opposition politicians, including protest leader Maria Kolesnikova, who disappeared on Monday, have passed border control at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border, an official of the Belarusian border guard service said.
Masked men detained Kolesnikova in central Minsk on Monday and drove her off in a van, while two of her allies disappeared later, the opposition movement has said. (Writing by Maria Kiselyova)
