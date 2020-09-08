Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN rights chief urges Russia to investigate Navalny case

The top United Nations human rights official called on Russia on Tuesday to conduct, or cooperate with, a full independent investigation into Germany's findings that opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 15:48 IST
UN rights chief urges Russia to investigate Navalny case

The top United Nations human rights official called on Russia on Tuesday to conduct, or cooperate with, a full independent investigation into Germany's findings that opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent. Navalny has been removed from a medically induced coma and is responding to speech, Berlin's Charite hospital said on Monday. The hospital has been treating Navalny since he was airlifted to Germany after falling ill on a Russian domestic flight last month.

Moscow says it has seen no evidence he was poisoned. "It is not good enough to simply deny he was poisoned, and deny the need for a thorough, independent, impartial and transparent investigation into this assassination attempt," Michelle Bachelet, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a statement.

"It is incumbent on the Russian authorities to fully investigate who was responsible for this crime – a very serious crime that was committed on Russian soil." German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said her government has concluded that Navalny, 44, was poisoned with Novichok, the same substance that Britain said was used against Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, both of whom survived, in an attack in England in 2018.

The number of cases of poisoning, or other forms of targeted assassination, of current or former Russian citizens, either within Russia itself or on foreign soil, over the past two decades is profoundly disturbing," Bachelet said. Her spokesman, Rupert Colville, cited the Skripal case and the poisoning of Russian defector Alexander Litvinenko, who was killed in London in 2006.

"These are not materials that you can buy in a pharmacy or a farm shop or a hardware store," Colville said of Novichok and Polonium-210, with which Litvinenko was poisoned. Proper legal processes have not been carried out in previous incidents, resulting in "close to total impunity" in Russia, he said.

(Editing by Timothy Heritage)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand's oldest hippo celebrates birthday with fruit and song

As children and other spectators sang to mark her 55th birthday, Thailands oldest hippopotamus Mae Mali chomped on an assortment of fruit and vegetables arranged in the shape of a cake.Mae Mali, which means Mother Jasmine in Thai, who moved...

Spanish unions call Sept. 22 aerospace workers' strike to protect jobs

Workers in the Spanish aerospace sector that includes various Airbus facilities will go on a one-day strike on Sept. 22 in a bid to protect their jobs amid the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the UGT and CCOO unions said on Tue...

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm. . DES2 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Rajasthan 7 more COVID-19 fatalities taking death toll to 1,158 tally of cases rises to 93,257 Jaipur Rajasthan recorded seven more fatalities due to COV...

Plea in HC for timely salary payment to nurses in North MCD dispensaries, maternity homes

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court alleging irregularity in timely payment of salary to auxiliary nurse midwives, lady health visitors and public health nurses working in the dispensaries, maternity homes and child welfare center...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020