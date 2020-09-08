If Nitish Kumar ever fights elections without coalition, he wouldn't even get seats in double digits: Tejashwi Yadav

If Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) fought the Bihar Assembly elections alone it wouldn't be able to get seats even in double digits, claimed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday. The Leader of Opposition in Bihar recounted the fate of Kumar's JDU in elections which it had fought alone without any alliance with either the BJP or Congress, RJD coalition.

"Nitish Kumar fought the Vidhan Sabha elections in 1995 in unified Bihar (now Bihar and Jharkhand) and got just seven seats. In 2014, he fought with the Left and got just two seats. If ever in his lifetime he fights alone the glorious face will not even get seats in double digits. This is my challenge and claim," Yadav's tweet read. Meanwhile, after BJP launched a campaign in Bihar 'Na bhoole hai, Na bhulne denge' seeking justice for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has hit out at the rival party, targetting it for its negligence towards migrant workers amid COVID-19.

RJD, in a translated tweet, said, " Neither forgotten nor will let we let anyone forget! With the tricks of diverting focus; will not let you forget the real issues!" Along with this tweet, RJD has put out four pictures similar to the stickers and posters bearing late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's photos released by the BJP.

Bihar has 243 assembly constituencies and elections in the state are due in October-November as the tenure of the current assembly will end on November 29. The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to the coronavirus pandemic.