HP: Congress protests against corruption, dip in economy

The Himachal Congress on Tuesday protested near the state assembly at Shimla’s Chaura Bazar, claiming corruption in governance and deteriorating economy. The party also accused the state government of failing to check coronavirus cases

A deputation led by state Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore also submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur regarding this. Rathore and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mukesh Agnihotri addressed the protesters. However, the required physical distancing was not maintained by a majority of Congress workers during the protest.