Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netaji kin writes to PM, says WB BJP must reach out to people of all faiths

BJP leader and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose said on Tuesday he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party heavyweights Amit Shah and J P Nadda, flagging certain "issues and concerns", which, according to him, should be addressed by the saffron camp, ahead of 2021 Bengal Assembly polls.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-09-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 17:35 IST
Netaji kin writes to PM, says WB BJP must reach out to people of all faiths

BJP leader and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose said on Tuesday he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party heavyweights Amit Shah and J P Nadda, flagging certain "issues and concerns", which, according to him, should be addressed by the saffron camp, ahead of 2021 Bengal Assembly polls. He also said that the BJP, besides capitalising on the anti-incumbency factor, should follow the 'sabke sath sabke vishwas' motto propagated by the PM, and "reach out to people at the booth level, while guarding against divisive politics".

Bose, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, maintained that discontent has been brewing against the Mamata Banerjee government over its "mishandling of the COVID and cyclone Amphan crises", and the BJP can cash in on the opportunity to seize power. Invoking Netaji and his ideals, Bose said, "Religious identity was never important in the Indian National Army. I believe in his ideologies. The saffron party, similarly, should be able to win the confidence of people of all faiths, if it wants to strengthen its prospects in the state.

"Politics in Bengal is different from the brand of politics in other parts. We will certainly come to the aid of Hindus if they are attacked, if they are victims of any atrocity. But instead of solely chanting 'Hindu Hindu', we must secure the faith of other communities as well. We must aim to get 3-4 per cent of Muslim votes of the community's total vote bank in the state," he said in his letter. Bose further suggested that the state unit of the BJP take steps to woo the Bengali intellectuals.

"The intellectuals associated with the Left Front had joined Mamata Banerjee in her movement, days before she came to power. We, too, need to get them on our side, as they influence a large section of Bengali voters," he insisted. The BJP leader said he had urged the central leadership to prepare a roadmap for West Bengal, "highlighting issues that are affecting the health and education sectors" and win the confidence of people by proposing sustainable solutions.

"The state BJP leadership is definitely doing well to consolidate its support base. We got 41 per cent share in 2019 polls. But we must realise getting 70-100 seats in the next assembly polls cannot be our target. We have to win more; it is a do or die situation for us," he added..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Iran building new production hall for centrifuges in mountains near Natanz

Iran has begun to build a hall in the heart of the mountains near its Natanz nuclear site for the production of advanced centrifuges, Irans nuclear chief said on Tuesday.It is meant to replace a production hall at the facility which was dam...

HP assembly session: Cong seeks package for small traders, taxi operators

The Himachal Pradesh Congress unit sought a package for small traders and taxi operators during the second day of the ongoing monsoon session of the state assembly on Tuesday. Participating in the discussion on an adjournment motion moved u...

RPF disrupts 'Real Mango' software use for cornering confirmed railway tickets during pandemic

The Railway Protection Force has disrupted the use of illegal software Real Mango for cornering confirmed train reservation during the coronavirus pandemic and made 50 arrests in an investigation spanning West Bengal, Assam, Bihar and Gujar...

Poor quality environments contribute to 13 per cent of deaths in Europe: Environment Agency

Brussels Belgium, September 8 ANISputnik Poor environmental conditions in European countries contribute to as much as one in eight deaths, a report on the environmental risks to health released by the European Environment Agency EEA release...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020