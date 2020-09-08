Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain will not become post-Brexit "high-subsidy regime" - PM's spokesman

Britain will not become a "high-subsidy regime" after a status quo transition concludes with the European Union at the end of this year, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, trying to reassure the bloc.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-09-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 17:52 IST
Britain will not become post-Brexit "high-subsidy regime" - PM's spokesman

Britain will not become a "high-subsidy regime" after a status quo transition concludes with the European Union at the end of this year, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, trying to reassure the bloc. Since Britain left the EU in January, talks on a free trade deal and future relationship have all but stalled on arguments over state aid and fisheries, with Brussels concerned about facing unfair competition so close to home.

"We are very clear ... that we are not going to become a high-subsidy regime at the end of the transition period and we'll be setting out more details ... in due course," the spokesman told reporters, adding the outstanding issue on state aid was to find agreement on dispute resolution. He also reiterated the government's position that it would implement the divorce agreement with the EU, despite wanting to make clarifications to the text to make sure Northern Ireland was treated as being in the United Kingdom's customs territory.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Edutainment Startup SP Robotic Works Bags TiE50 Winner Award at TiEcon 2020

SP Robotic Works selected for its innovative work in the robotics education segment providing hands-on online training in various courses on Coding, Robots, Drones and Virtual Reality VR for students from ages 7 to 17 Chennai, Tamil Nadu, ...

Iran building new production hall for centrifuges in mountains near Natanz

Iran has begun to build a hall in the heart of the mountains near its Natanz nuclear site for the production of advanced centrifuges, Irans nuclear chief said on Tuesday.It is meant to replace a production hall at the facility which was dam...

HP assembly session: Cong seeks package for small traders, taxi operators

The Himachal Pradesh Congress unit sought a package for small traders and taxi operators during the second day of the ongoing monsoon session of the state assembly on Tuesday. Participating in the discussion on an adjournment motion moved u...

RPF disrupts 'Real Mango' software use for cornering confirmed railway tickets during pandemic

The Railway Protection Force has disrupted the use of illegal software Real Mango for cornering confirmed train reservation during the coronavirus pandemic and made 50 arrests in an investigation spanning West Bengal, Assam, Bihar and Gujar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020