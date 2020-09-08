BJP submits memorandum to Rajasthan SDOs on govt’s 'anti-people’ policies

The Rajasthan unit of BJP on Tuesday submitted memorandums to sub-divisional officers across the state against the alleged anti-people policies of the Ashok Gehlot government. The BJP leaders and workers submitted the memorandums to all sub-divisional officers in the state as part of their party’s campaign to expose the state government’s alleged anti-people policies, an official spokesperson of the party said.

BJP workers led by BJP state chief spokesperson and MLA Ramlal Sharma himself submitted the memorandum to the sub-divisional officer in Chomu town. The BJP’s memorandums dwelt on the alleged lack of farmers' welfare policy, the government’s inaction in face of locust attack, exorbitant VAT and various surcharges on petrol and diesel, unnecessary increase in power tariffs, lack of any welfare activities for youths, the mismanagement of corona pandemic, rising crime and other issues.

Sharma alleged that the Congress government of the state did not fulfil any of the promises with which the government came to power. He expressed the hope that the state government would take the issues raised by the BJP seriously and resolve their problems.