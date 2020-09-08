Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP submits memorandum to Rajasthan SDOs on govt’s 'anti-people’ policies

The Rajasthan unit of BJP on Tuesday submitted memorandums to sub-divisional officers across the state against the alleged anti-people policies of the Ashok Gehlot government.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-09-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 18:13 IST
BJP submits memorandum to Rajasthan SDOs on govt’s 'anti-people’ policies

The Rajasthan unit of BJP on Tuesday submitted memorandums to sub-divisional officers across the state against the alleged anti-people policies of the Ashok Gehlot government. The BJP leaders and workers submitted the memorandums to all sub-divisional officers in the state as part of their party’s campaign to expose the state government’s alleged anti-people policies, an official spokesperson of the party said.

BJP workers led by BJP state chief spokesperson and MLA Ramlal Sharma himself submitted the memorandum to the sub-divisional officer in Chomu town. The BJP’s memorandums dwelt on the alleged lack of farmers' welfare policy, the government’s inaction in face of locust attack, exorbitant VAT and various surcharges on petrol and diesel, unnecessary increase in power tariffs, lack of any welfare activities for youths, the mismanagement of corona pandemic, rising crime and other issues.

Sharma alleged that the Congress government of the state did not fulfil any of the promises with which the government came to power. He expressed the hope that the state government would take the issues raised by the BJP seriously and resolve their problems.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Edutainment Startup SP Robotic Works Bags TiE50 Winner Award at TiEcon 2020

SP Robotic Works selected for its innovative work in the robotics education segment providing hands-on online training in various courses on Coding, Robots, Drones and Virtual Reality VR for students from ages 7 to 17 Chennai, Tamil Nadu, ...

Iran building new production hall for centrifuges in mountains near Natanz

Iran has begun to build a hall in the heart of the mountains near its Natanz nuclear site for the production of advanced centrifuges, Irans nuclear chief said on Tuesday.It is meant to replace a production hall at the facility which was dam...

HP assembly session: Cong seeks package for small traders, taxi operators

The Himachal Pradesh Congress unit sought a package for small traders and taxi operators during the second day of the ongoing monsoon session of the state assembly on Tuesday. Participating in the discussion on an adjournment motion moved u...

RPF disrupts 'Real Mango' software use for cornering confirmed railway tickets during pandemic

The Railway Protection Force has disrupted the use of illegal software Real Mango for cornering confirmed train reservation during the coronavirus pandemic and made 50 arrests in an investigation spanning West Bengal, Assam, Bihar and Gujar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020