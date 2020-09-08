Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 21:03 IST
Delhi Women and Child Development minister inaugurates child friendly complex
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@AdvRajendraPal)

A child friendly complex was inaugurated here by Delhi's Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Monday. He asked the department of Women and Child Development to ensure that the rest of the Child Welfare Committees also make similar efforts to provide similar ambience in their respective areas

A Delhi government statement said the department has made available the best infrastructure and facilities at the complex in Kalkaji with an aim to provide a child friendly environment. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, all essential facilities have been created to keep the children healthy without compromising the necessary health precautions, it said

Gautam said all efforts to strengthen the child welfare committees would be made and the subject of protection of the rights of children is being given utmost priority. For this, a smooth coordination is being established between the Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), child welfare committees and his department. Anurag Kundu, chairman, DCPCR, welcomed the initiative of the Delhi government and urged that similar ambience and facilities should be extended at all such legal forums where child in conflict or child in distress approaches for seeking help in care and protection of educational rights.

