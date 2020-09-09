Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya: President Uhuru nominates Ann Nderitu for Registrar of Political Parties job

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 09-09-2020 09:02 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 09:02 IST
Kenya: President Uhuru nominates Ann Nderitu for Registrar of Political Parties job
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@StateHouseKenya)

President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated Ann Nderitu to take up the job of Registrar of Political Parties. The president has also nominated for appointment as assistant registrars Ali Abullahi Surro, Florence Taabu, and Wilson Mohochi, according to a news report by The Star.

The four will be vetted by the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee chaired by Kangema MP Muturi Kigano.

The National Assembly is expected to vet the nominees and approve or reject the nominations within 21 days. Speaker Justin Muturi asked the committee to table the report by September 24 in line with the provisions of the law.

Nderitu has been holding forth at the Registrar of Political Parties since August 2018 after Lucy Ndung'u left. She was then head of voter registration at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The recruitment, which started in May, has been challenged in court by a Jubilee Party official citing failure to adhere to principles of fair administrative action.

The petitioners want the courts to stop Parliament and the Public Service Commission (PSC) from conducting the selection.

They argue that the recruitment is in breach of the Constitution because the law was changed 'illegally' in 2016 to incorporate PSC.

Kabundu, alongside Caleb Mutuma, Anthony Fondo, and Mutei Caleb, says that PSC's involvement amounts to the Executive influencing the recruitment, hence usurps the office's independence.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Australia earns consolation T20 win vs England, back to No 1

Australia gained a consolation victory in the final match of its Twenty20 series against England to regain top spot in the formats world rankings at the expense of its fierce rival. Australia chased down its target of 146 with three balls t...

Silver Lake picks 1.75 pc stake in Reliance Retail for Rs 7,500 cr: Company statement.

Silver Lake picks 1.75 pc stake in Reliance Retail for Rs 7,500 cr Company statement....

Bohm's two-run single lifts Phillies over Red Sox

Alec Bohm hit a two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the host Philadelphia Phillies past the Boston Red Sox 6-5 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday. Bohm finished with three hits and a career-h...

Govt creates new border exception category for work visa holders

The Government is creating a new border exception category to enable the return of some temporary work visa holders who are overseas and have strong, ongoing links to New Zealand.The Minister of Immigration, Kris Faafoi, has announced that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020