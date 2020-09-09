Left Menu
Providing security to those who insult Mumbai is unfortunate: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana on Wednesday, in an apparent reference to actor Kangana Ranaut, said that the Union Home Ministry's decision to provide security to her is unfortunate as the actor had 'insulted' Mumbai by comparing it to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-09-2020 09:07 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 09:07 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana on Wednesday, in an apparent reference to actor Kangana Ranaut, said that the Union Home Ministry's decision to provide security to her is unfortunate as the actor had 'insulted' Mumbai by comparing it to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. "Comparing Mumbai to 'Pak Occupied' Kashmir and insulting the khaki uniform by calling the Mumbai Police a mafia are signs of a deteriorated mentality. Insulting the 11 crore Marathi people of Maharashtra and Mumbai seems like a crime like treason. But when the Union Ministry of Home Affairs of the Modi government stands with the people committing such crimes, our 108 martyrs, who laid down their lives for retaining Mumbai as the capital of Maharashtra after independence, will be shedding tears in heaven," Shiv Sena said in Saamana.

"If any person arrogantly challenges the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, then the whole of Maharashtra should be united against it. The Bharatiya Janata Party is directly supporting those who insult Mumbai and the Chief Minister of the State," it added. The Shiv Sena further said that insulting Mumbai is equivalent to making derogatory statements against Mumba Devi, the Goddess of Mumbai.

"Mumbai is the offering of Goddess 'Mumba Devi'. A Koli named 'Munga' established this Goddess, hence her name was first named 'Mungachi Aai' and 'Maha-Ambai'. Some say that Mumbai is the form of 'Mrunmayi'. Our goddess was insulted by comparing her with the Pakistan occupied area. Hindutva and culture, religion and renunciation of 108 martyrs were insulted and by doing such insult, the Central Government is giving respect to the guard of special protection to the person insulted Maharashtra," it said. "The names of those who insult the mother of 'Mumbai' will be written with asphalt in the history of Maharashtra," it added.

Shiv Sena further attacked the BJP and said that it should have focused on the India-China situation rather than standing with the opposers of Maharashtra. "Today, BJP men are standing with the opposers of Maharashtra, the same faith should have been shown against the Chinese. Then the country would not have been insulted on the border of Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh," it said. (ANI)

