Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's Suga vows to put growth ahead of fiscal reform, stay course on Abenomics

"We must first revive the economy, because only then can we push through fiscal reform." The remarks reinforce market expectations that an administration led by Suga won't trigger big changes to the pro-growth economic policies Shinzo Abe championed during his nearly eight-year stint as prime minister. If he becomes Japan's next leader, Suga will face the daunting task of containing the coronavirus pandemic while managing the economic consequences.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 09-09-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 15:26 IST
Japan's Suga vows to put growth ahead of fiscal reform, stay course on Abenomics
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Yoshihide Suga, on course to become Japan's next prime minister, said he would maintain incumbent premier Shinzo Abe's policy prioritising economic growth over efforts to fix the country's tattered finances. Suga, Japan's chief cabinet secretary, also said he would continue to focus on revitalising regional economies, which he described as among key pillars of "Abenomics".

"A strong economy is necessary for social welfare, national security and fiscal reform," Suga told a debate hosted by the ruling party on Wednesday. "We must first revive the economy, because only then can we push through fiscal reform." The remarks reinforce market expectations that an administration led by Suga won't trigger big changes to the pro-growth economic policies Shinzo Abe championed during his nearly eight-year stint as prime minister.

If he becomes Japan's next leader, Suga will face the daunting task of containing the coronavirus pandemic while managing the economic consequences. Japan, the world's third-largest economy, sank deeper into its worst postwar recession in the second quarter, data showed on Tuesday, underscoring the challenges policymakers faces in dealing with the economic blow from COVID-19.

A Kyodo news agency poll on Wednesday showed Suga is the favourite choice among respondents to be the next prime minister, eclipsing two rival candidates vying to succeed Abe by a wide margin. Suga had 50.2% support, ahead of former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba with 30.9% and Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) policy chief Fumio Kishida with 8.0%, the poll showed.

Suga enjoys a comfortable lead in the ruling party's race against his two rivals. The LDP leadership election will be held on Sept. 14, a date set after Abe's decision to step down for health reasons. The winner is virtually assured of becoming premier because of the LDP's parliamentary majority.

An Asahi newspaper tally showed Suga has support to become the LDP's leader from 308 - almost 80% - of ruling party members with seats in parliament. That means he already has 58% of total LDP votes - more than the majority required - without even counting the additional 141 votes from party prefecture chapters.

Suga has played a key role as Abe's lieutenant in pushing through Abenomics, though the policies' initial gains have been wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic. On North Korea, Suga repeated his stance that he was prepared to meet with the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, "with no preconditions" if needed to resolve the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korean agents.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Scientists, drugmakers and traders react to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial pause

AstraZeneca has paused global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine after an unexplained illness in a participant, denting the British drugmakers shares as the move was seen as dimming prospects for an early rollout. This is a rout...

Demoted, Butt refuses to play for second division squad

Pakistans former captain Salman Butt has refused to play in the upcoming National T20 Championship after being told he had been demoted to the division two Central Punjab squad. The player, tainted by the 2010 spot-fixing scandal, lost his ...

Lindiwe Suttle reveals idea behind her upcoming web series 'Coconut Confidential'

Lindiwe Suttle Mueller-Westernhagen popularly known as Lindiwe Suttle, executive produced writer and creator of the comedy animation web series, Coconut Confidential, giving tips to the talented youth of Africa has talked about how building...

IAF will formally induct Rafale aircraft on September 10 in Ambala

The Indian Air Force IAF will formally induct the Rafale aircraft on September 10, 2020, at Air Force Station in Ambala. The aircraft will be part of 17 Squadron, the Golden Arrows. The first five Indian Air Force Rafale aircraft arrived at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020