Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to Birla on Deputy Speaker's post

Chowdhury, who is the leader of the Congress party in the lower house, said the post of Deputy Speaker has been lying vacant since the new Lok Sabha was constituted a year ago. "I would urge upon you that during the Monsoon session itself the Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha must be elected.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 17:31 IST
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to Birla on Deputy Speaker's post

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging him that the post of Deputy Speaker be filled in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. Chowdhury, who is the leader of the Congress party in the lower house, said the post of Deputy Speaker has been lying vacant since the new Lok Sabha was constituted a year ago.

"I would urge upon you that during the Monsoon session itself the Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha must be elected. I hope that this house will be adhering to the constitutional mandate under your guidance," he said in his letter to the Speaker. The Monsoon Session will commence from September 14.

The Congress leader pointed out that the deputy speaker's post is offered to the opposition by convention and there are several examples in this regard. "...According to the constitutional mandate, the seat of the Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha should be filled either by election or consensus as early as may after a new Lok Sabha is constituted," he said.

Chowdhury said Parliament has been set in motion to conduct the Monsoon Session of this year and this is the first time in the history of Parliament that "we are poised to participate in an alien ambience" given the pandemic situation which is once in a century human tragedy. "Already a year has elapsed but still Lok Sabha is deprived of having a Deputy Speaker," the Congress leader noted, adding that Rajya Sabha is preparing to elect its Deputy Chairman.

"Sir, it is an opportune moment to elect the Deputy Speaker of the lower house," Chowdhury said. The BJP is the single-largest party with 303 MPs and the Congress is the second largest with 51 members in the 543-member House.

Birla, a BJP MP, was elected unopposed as the Speaker in June last year. The Congress does not have the post of Leader of Opposition as its strength is less than 10 per cent of the total strength of the House.

In the last Lok Sabha, AIADMK leader M Thambidurai was elected unopposed as the Deputy Speaker. In the absence of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker, the house is run by a senior member from among the panel of chairpersons nominated by the Speaker. The process for filling the Deputy Chairman's post in Rajya Sabha is already on and the election would be held on the first day of the Monsoon session on September 14.

Janata Dal (United) member Harivansh has filed his nomination for the post once again. He was the Deputy Chairman till his term expired. He has since been re-elected as a member from Bihar..

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Brexit deal contains ambiguities after being written at pace, says UK PM's spokesman

The Brexit divorce deal contained ambiguities after being written at pace, Prime Minister Boris Johnsons spokesman said on Wednesday, adding it was always expected for the details on Northern Ireland to be hammered out after signing. Johnso...

Man City Women sign England defender Alex Greenwood on 3-year deal

Manchester City Women have signed England defender and UEFA Womens Champions League winner Alex Greenwood on a three-year deal from Lyon. Greenwood becomes the clubs fifth signing of the summer. During her decade-long career so far, Greenwo...

JIMPA seeks permission to resume film shootings adhering to COVID-19 guidelines in Jharkhand

By Rizwan Arif The Jharkhand Industries Motion Picture Association JIMPA has sought permission to resume film shootings, theatres, cultural events, etc, while adhering to government guidelines on COVID-19 in the state. The association has a...

Data consumption, 'gentle price hikes' to drive ARPU recovery, telecom industry growth: Report

Rising data consumption and gentle price hikes are expected to drive Average Revenue Per User ARPU recovery, while upgrade to smartphones by subscribers and access to high-speed internet will be industry growth catalysts, according to a rep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020