Party of Lebanon's former transport minister criticises U.S. sanctions move

Party of Lebanon's former transport minister criticises U.S. sanctions moveReuters | Beirut | Updated: 09-09-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 18:45 IST
The political party of Lebanon's former transport minister who has been placed on a U.S. sanctions list said on Wednesday it would not be influenced by Washington's move, the Lebanese state news agency reported. Suleiman Frangieh, the head of Marada, a Christian party that is allied with the Iran-backed Shi'ite Hezbollah movement, said in a statement Washington's move to impose sanctions on Yusuf Finyanus was a "political decision" that would reinforce "our approach and our position."
Washington brands Hezbollah a terrorist group.
- READ MORE ON:
- Lebanon
- Washington
- Hezbollah
- Iran
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Weeks after blast, Lebanon patronage system immune to reform
U.S. evangelical leader Falwell to leave university after personal scandal-Washington Post
Israel strikes Hezbollah posts in Lebanon after firing at troops, military says
Israel reports 'security incident' at border with Lebanon
Jerry Falwell Jr. confirms he has resigned as head of Liberty University -Washington Post