Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clashes in Portland erupt again, police make 11 arrests

Protesters in Portland and police clashed near City Hall in Oregon's largest city early Wednesday and police in a statement said that they made 11 arrests. Portland has been gripped by nightly protests for nearly three months since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The demonstrations, often violent, have targeted police buildings and federal buildings.

PTI | Portland | Updated: 09-09-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 19:34 IST
Clashes in Portland erupt again, police make 11 arrests
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@PortlandPolice)

Protesters in Portland and police clashed near City Hall in Oregon's largest city early Wednesday and police in a statement said that they made 11 arrests. Protesters hurled what police described as "projectiles" at officers during the demonstration that started late Tuesday night and stretched into Wednesday, the statement said.

Officers started to disperse the protesters after they refused to do so and used crowd control munitions that were not described in the statement, though tear gas was not used. Portland has been gripped by nightly protests for nearly three months since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The demonstrations, often violent, have targeted police buildings and federal buildings. Some protesters have called for reductions in police budgets while the city's mayor and some in the Black community have decried the violence, saying it' a counterproductive. President Donald Trump sent more than 100 federal agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to safeguard federal property — a move that instead reinvigorated the protests.

He has denounced the demonstrations as part of his law and order reelection campaign theme targeting cities led by Democrats.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Cabbie's killing: Noida police say not hate crime, transfer case to Bulandshahr

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police said Wednesday that the killing of a Delhi-based cab driver allegedly by the passengers on a highway in Greater Noida during a journey from Bulandshahr district was a criminal act and not a hate crime. They als...

Pirates OF Alford recovering from elbow surgery

The Pittsburgh Pirates said outfielder Anthony Alford is expected to be ready for spring training in 2021 following surgery on his fractured right elbow. Alford, 26, had the operation at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, ...

Ugandan move to regulate online activity is tool to curb dissent ahead of polls - rights groups

Rights groups have asked Uganda to reverse a move that requires some social media users to get a licence and pay fees, saying the move is aimed at censoring content critical of the government ahead of a presidential election.In the election...

LG Manoj Sinha visits forward areas along IB in J-K's Samba, reviews security setup

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday visited forward areas along the International Border IB in Samba district and reviewed the security setup, officials said. Flanked by Border Security Force Inspector General IG ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020