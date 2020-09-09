Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brief demonstration by Cong workers outside party’s Ajmer office as Maken met local leaders

The sloganeering episode occurred close on the heels of a truce reached between Gehlot and Pilot camps following the Congress high command’s intervention into a nearly month-long rebellion by 18 Congress MLAs led by the former deputy chief minister and party’s state unit president. Meanwhile, after holding his meeting with party’s leaders from the Ajmer division, Maken, the Congress general secretary in charge of the Rajasthan unit of the party, expressed satisfaction over the state government’s progress in implementing its poll promises.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-09-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 20:54 IST
Brief demonstration by Cong workers outside party’s Ajmer office as Maken met local leaders
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@RaghusharmaINC)

Two groups of Congress workers on Wednesday raised slogans against Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma and in favour of former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot outside the party office in Ajmer where Congress general secretary Ajay Maken was holding a meeting with local leaders. Maken, the Congress general secretary in charge of Rajasthan, had visited Ajmer to take feedback on the party's functioning from its leaders from the Ajmer division.

The demonstration and sloganeering lasted briefly with the police making intervention and dispersing the crowd. Maken later told reporters that it was "just some excitement and enthusiasm of a few workers, who were pacified".

Ganj police station officials denied a report of batoning Congress workers to disperse them. With sloganeering episode triggering speculations of a continued tussle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with his former deputy Pilot, Congress MLA Rakesh Pareek from Masuda constituency told PTI that there was no such issue. Pilot had represented Ajmer in Parliament and people support him, so they had come here to express solidarity with him, while another group opposed to the minister shouted slogans against him, said Pareek.

Minister Sharma represents Kekri assembly constituency of Ajmer division and was once close to Pilot before Rajasthan assembly election but equations changed after the Congress formed government in the state. The sloganeering episode occurred close on the heels of a truce reached between Gehlot and Pilot camps following the Congress high command's intervention into a nearly month-long rebellion by 18 Congress MLAs led by the former deputy chief minister and party's state unit president.

Meanwhile, after holding his meeting with party's leaders from the Ajmer division, Maken, the Congress general secretary in charge of the Rajasthan unit of the party, expressed satisfaction over the state government's progress in implementing its poll promises. In a press conference after the meeting, Maken claimed that the Gehlot government has already implemented 60 to 70 per cent promises made in the party's manifesto for the assembly election within a year and half of its tenure.

"I am happy and satisfied with the state government's work progress. Several promises in the manifesto have already been met," said Maken, adding the government has been able to do many other works, which did not even figure in the manifesto. "We will present the state government's performance report to the people of the state on October 2," said Maken.

Detailing the deliberations in his meeting with Ajmer leaders, Maken said it was decided that ministers in charge of various districts would visit their respective districts once in a month to meet local leaders and party workers and submit a report to the party headquarters in Jaipur. "I along with state party chief will also hold a meeting every month in Jaipur to discuss the report and feedback submitted by ministers in charge of districts to strengthen the party," said Maken/ About 65 leaders of five organizational districts of Ajmer division of the party took part in the meeting and held discussions to forge better coordination between the party and government.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Don't be scared by number of COVID-19 cases, Delhi doing aggressive testing to prevent spread: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the national capital saw its single-day highest spike new cases of over 4,000 on Wednesday due to the city conducting the highest number of tests and urged people not to be scared ...

Ethiopia's Tigray holds regional election in defiance of federal government

Ethiopias northern Tigray region held elections on Wednesday in a show of defiance against Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who called the regional vote illegal but said the government would not respond with force.Polls are now closed and the vot...

UK PM confirms law banning large gatherings as COVID-19 cases rise

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced tougher new restrictions on social gatherings of more than six people in England starting next Monday, as the number of coronavirus cases rise in the country. A law change to be introdu...

82 more test COVID-19 positive in Muzaffarnagar

Eighty-two more COVID-19 cases were detected in Muzaffarnagar, taking the districts total number of active cases to 961, officials said on Wednesday. The new cases include four bank employees and two health workers of the district hospital,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020