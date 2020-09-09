HC asks Bengal govt to provide accommodation to NEET aspirant for 4 days

In view of the two-day lockdown later this week, the Calcutta High Court directed the West Bengal government to provide accommodation to a NEET aspirant from Thursday to Monday to ensure that she reaches the examination centre in Siliguri well in advance. While the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled on Sunday, the West Bengal government has announced lockdown in the entire state on Friday and Saturday to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Thus, it was impossible for the petitioner to travel around 160 km from her residence in North Dinajpur district to Siliguri on the date of examination, her lawyer Loknath Chatterjee submitted before the court of Justice Arindam Sinha. Chatterjee referred to documents to submit that there are standing instructions from the central administration for states not to impose lockdown without consulting it, except in containment zones.

Justice Sinha on Wednesday directed the West Bengal government to provide decent accommodation of one room to the petitioner and one of her parents from Thursday till Monday at Siliguri, so that they can reach the examination centre in that north Bengal city well in advance. In connection with two other petitions, in which two NEET aspirants approached the court regarding the distance of the examination centres from their residence, Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty directed the state government to ensure frequent bus services from early morning to ensure their participation in the examination on September 13.

One of these two petitioners also submitted through his lawyer that he was found to be COVID-19 positive on August 18 and that the authorities may prevent him from appearing for the examination at the centre. The court noted that an advisory issued by the examination organiser has details about procedures to assist candidates in every manner and that provisions are there in it for isolation rooms at the centres for examinees.

Expressing satisfaction with the advisory on arrangements for holding the examination, Justice Chakraborty disposed of the petition..