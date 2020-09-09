Bengal government to appoint 642 medical technologists

The West Bengal government on Wednesday decided to "urgently" appoint 642 medical technologists in various hospitals across the state, a senior official said. The state Cabinet decided to make the recruitments at a meeting here.

"Altogether 485 medical technologists are being recruited in 75 hospitals. Another 157 such recruitments will take place in several other hospitals," Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay told reporters. The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, decided to make the appointments on an urgent basis," he said.