Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-U.S. official was told to halt assessments on Russian 2020 election meddling threat -whistleblower

Officials said they would sit on a homeland threat assessment, according to Murphy, following expressions of “concerns” by Wolf and Ken Cuccinelli, a top DHS official, about how it would “reflect upon President Trump.” Murphy said two sections of the threat assessment particularly concerned the officials: one on white supremacist extremists and the other on Russian influence.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-09-2020 02:17 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 02:06 IST
Ex-U.S. official was told to halt assessments on Russian 2020 election meddling threat -whistleblower
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told a former top aide to stop providing assessments of the threat of Russian interference in the Nov. 3 election, according to a whistleblower complaint released on Wednesday. Brian Murphy, a former Homeland Security deputy undersecretary for intelligence, said in the complaint that Wolf told him in mid-May to begin reporting instead on threats posed by Chinese and Iranian interference.

The instruction had come to Wolf from White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien, Murphy cited Wolf as saying. Neither the Department of Homeland Security nor the White House immediately responded to requests for comment.

U.S. intelligence assessments that a Russian influence operation aimed at swaying the 2016 election in Republican Donald Trump's favor has overshadowed much of his presidency with a series of investigations being dismissed by Trump as a hoax. Trump has expressed admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose government denied election meddling. U.S. officials say Russia, China and Iran have been working to influence the 2020 election between Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Murphy's complaint said that he declined to comply with Wolf's order because doing so "would put the country in substantial and specific danger." On a second occasion in July, Murphy said that Wolf told him that an intelligence notification on Russian disinformation efforts should be "held" because "it made the president look bad."

Murphy said that he "objected, stating that it was improper to hold a vetted intelligence product for reasons for political embarrassment. In response, Mr. Wolf took steps to exclude Mr. Murphy from relevant future meetings on the subject," according to the complaint. Murphy filed the complaint on Tuesday with the DHS Office of Inspector General. It was released on Wednesday by the intelligence committee of the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives.

The complaint outlined other allegations of misconduct by Trump administration officials. Murphy said he was instructed by senior DHS officials to ensure that intelligence assessments he produced for former secretary Kirsten Nielsen supported administration claims that large numbers of suspected terrorists were entering the country from Mexico.

Murphy said he declined to censor or manipulate the intelligence, believing this would be "improper administration of an intelligence program," and that he warned one of the officials that doing so would constitute a felony. Officials said they would sit on a homeland threat assessment, according to Murphy, following expressions of "concerns" by Wolf and Ken Cuccinelli, a top DHS official, about how it would "reflect upon President Trump."

Murphy said two sections of the threat assessment particularly concerned the officials: one on white supremacist extremists and the other on Russian influence. Cuccinelli, Murphy said, told him to modify the section on white supremacists "in a manner that made the threat appear less severe, as well as include information on the prominence of violent 'left-wing' groups."

Murphy said he refused to make the requested changes, and advised Cuccinelli that doing so would amount to censorship of intelligence information.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Actor Anthony Rapp sues Kevin Spacey for sexual misconduct in 1980sOscar-winner Kevin Spacey was accused in a civil lawsuit on Wednesday of sexual assault and battery in the 1980s by act...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Investigators launched over 150 probes in French horse mutilations, killings spateInvestigators have opened more than 150 probes into a spate of killings and mutilations of horses across Fra...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Unique anatomy helps the African wild dog sustain its life on the runThe African wild dog distinguishes itself from rival predators like lions and hyenas by using the unique hunting sty...

J.C. Penney reaches tentative rescue deal, averting liquidation

J.C. Penney Co Inc reached a tentative deal with landlords and lenders valued at 1.75 billion to rescue the beleaguered department store chain from bankruptcy proceedings, averting a liquidation that would have threatened roughly 70,000 job...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020