BJP, JSP hold protests against Andhra Pradesh govt over Antarvedi chariot gutting incident

Andhra Pradesh BJP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) on Thursday held separate protests against YSRCP government over the gutting of Antarvedi chariot.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 10-09-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 15:50 IST
Andhra Pradesh BJP and JSP staged protest against the state government on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh BJP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) on Thursday held separate protests against YSRCP government over the gutting of Antarvedi chariot. State BJP leaders have alleged that the attacks on Hindu temples have increased drastically after YSRCP came to power while the JSP demanded a response from Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Vamaraju Satyamurty, BJP General Secretary in Andhra Pradesh told ANI, "The police should identify and arrest the real culprits otherwise we will intensify our agitation." Like in Mughal rule, attacks on Hindu temples became a regular practice, the BJP alleged.

"In case the state government will not take any concrete step in Antarvedi incident, we will complain to the Central government for dismissal of the state government," BJP leaders said. JSP demanded to take stern action against the culprits in this case. The party demanded a response from Chief Minister on the Antravedi incident and demanded the resignation of state Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas Rao.

JSP leader PV Mahesh alleged that the Endowments Minister is inefficient and incapable. He did not care for the development of temples and alleged that Rao has looted Hindu temples' money through corrupt practices. "Many attacks on temples took place in the past 15 months under the leadership of YSRCP but no action is taken even in the single case. This has lead to the Antarvedi mishap.

Both BJP and JSP leaders have demanded the immediate release of the party workers who were arrested yesterday on their way to Antarvedi. The chariot of the famous Sri Lakshmi Narasimha temple in Antarvedi of East Godavari district was gutted in a fire mishap in the early hours of September 6. (ANI)

