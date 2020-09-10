Nitish Kumar dials Naveen Patnaik to seek BJD's support for JDU candidate in Rajya Sabha poll
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday dialed his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik seeking Biju Janata Dal (BJD)'s support for the JD(U) candidate in the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman's poll.
Kumar informed Patnaik that his party's Rajya Sabha MP Harivansh Narayan Singh has filed nomination for the post of Deputy Chairman in Rajya Sabha. He requested the BJD President to extend his support to the present Deputy Chairperson in the election.
It is worth noticing that, in 2018, Odisha's ruling BJD had supported the NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh, the MP of the JD(U), in the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman's poll following a telephonic conversation between these two chief ministers. (ANI)
