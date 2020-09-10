Rajya Sabha MP Shreyams Kumar backs RJD leader Manoj Jha's candidature for RS deputy chairman post

Rajya Sabha MP M V Shreyams Kumar on Thursday backed the candidature of senior RJD leader Manoj Jha for the post of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, saying his victory was "crucial" for upholding the country's democratic values. Opposition parties have jointly putup the name of Jha, who is Rashtriya Janata Dal National Spokesperson, as their candidate in the election to the post of deputy chairman of the Upper House scheduled to be held on September 14.

"I offer my support to the candidature of Prof Manoj Jha. His candidature and his victory is crucial for the opposition unity and for upholding the democratic values of our country," Shreyams Kumar, who is also leader ofLoktantrik Janata Dal, said in a statement.

Jha will file his nomination papers on Friday in the presence of various opposition parties' leaders. He will contest against NDA's nominee Harivansh of the JD-U.

Harivansh was the RS deputy chairman till his previous term was over. He has since been re-elected from Bihar.

The RJD and JDU are arch-rivals in Bihar where assembly elections are due soon.