Pak summons senior Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations'

Pakistan on Thursday summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission here to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC). The Foreign Office in a statement said that due to "indiscriminate and unprovoked firing" in the Bedori Sector of the LoC on Tuesday night, three civilian sustained serious injuries.

The Indian forces along "the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons,” it alleged. It claimed that 17 people have been killed and 171 others injured in 2,199 incidents of ceasefire violations this year.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB, the FO added..