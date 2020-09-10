Left Menu
Development News Edition

Would-be Merkel successor Laschet faces early election test

German conservative Armin Laschet faces an early test in his quest to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel with local elections on Sunday in his western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where he has faced criticism for his handling of the coronavirus.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-09-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 19:02 IST
Would-be Merkel successor Laschet faces early election test

German conservative Armin Laschet faces an early test in his quest to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel with local elections on Sunday in his western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where he has faced criticism for his handling of the coronavirus. A strong showing by his Christian Democrats (CDU) would boost Laschet's prospects as the race to succeed Merkel heats up and the party looks ahead to a congress in December at which it must choose a new leader.

The new CDU chairman will be in pole position to be the party's chancellor candidate, though in theory the leader of its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), could run as the candidate for their alliance, dubbed "the Union". Merkel, in power since 2005, has said she will not seek re-election in federal elections due by October next year.

More than 14 million people are entitled to vote on Sunday in Germany's most populous state - elections that will show how Laschet has emerged from a difficult summer. After pushing for an easing of lockdown restrictions in April, he put the Guetersloh area back into lockdown in June after a coronavirus outbreak at a meatpacking plant. Polls showed voters rated his crisis management skills poorly.

The CDU appears to have endured the episode in North Rhine-Westphalia. An infratest dimap poll for broadcaster WDR last week showed the party leading rivals with 34% support, ahead of the Greens on 22% and the Social Democrats on 21%. Laschet, a centrist, has sought to broaden his national appeal by teaming up with Health Minister Jens Spahn, who appeals to some on the CDU's more conservative wing.

But polls suggest German voters would prefer CSU leader Markus Soeder to be the Union's chancellor candidate. No chancellor has ever come from the CSU. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet welcomes corrective action taken against racism by Clicks

Cabinet has welcomed the corrective action taken by Clicks, which has removed the offensive TRESemm hair advertisement on its website.This includes their commitment to work with the government to promote local products in all their stores a...

La Niña present, sees 75% chance through 2020 winter -U.S. CPC

La Nia conditions were present in August, and have a 75 chance of continuing through the Northern Hemisphere winter of 2020-21, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.La Nia pattern is characterized by unusually cold temperat...

Private hospitals in Delhi witness rise in admissions amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, private hospitals in the national capital are witnessing an increase in admissions, with no ICU beds with ventilators available in many of the top private facilities. An analysis of the data in Delhis Coron...

Rugby-Georgia replace Japan in Europe's new Autumn Nations Cup

Georgia will replace Japan in the new eight-team Autumn Nations Cup competition being held in Europe in November, with the format and fixtures confirmed by organisers on Thursday. After the original November internationals were cancelled be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020