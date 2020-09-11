Kumaraswamy meets Karnataka CM, says discussed rain havoc
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy met Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday, and said the meeting was to highlight the havoc caused by rains in the constituency represented by his party MLA.PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-09-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 13:04 IST
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy met Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday, and said the meeting was to highlight the havoc caused by rains in the constituency represented by his party MLA. However, the meeting between the two leaders has given rise to speculations about possible political discussions between them.
Kumaraswamy met Yediyurappa at the latter's residence cum office Krishna here this morning. According to sources, the meeting lasted for about 20 minutes.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Kumaraswamy said he had come to discuss the havoc caused by recent rains. "Especially in Dasarahalli represented by our party MLA Manjunath there has been a lot of damage in areas like Chikkabanavara and Peenya.
When I was the Chief Minister I had given approval of projects worth about Rs 515 crore in those areas, but so far only Rs 16 crore has been released to those areas," he said. "Several layouts there have been inundated by water, so I came along with my legislator to meet the Chief Minister and requested him to sanction more funds and take immediate steps to mitigate the problem arising in those areas every year during rains," he added.
Heavy rains in Bengaluru and surrounding areas earlier this week had inundated several low lying areas. Responding to queries on the drug case, Kumaraswamy said, the investigation is going on and the Chief Minister himself has already said that merciless strict action will be taken against whoever is involved and however big they are.
".. let's see, whose names will emerge," he added..
