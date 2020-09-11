Left Menu
Development News Edition

Work to achieve a culture of peace amid COVID-19 upheaval: UN Secretary-General

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to upend economies and societies, while also threatening to erode trust in public institutions and democracy, it is critical that people everywhere continue to pursue peace.

UN News | Updated: 11-09-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 15:47 IST
Work to achieve a culture of peace amid COVID-19 upheaval: UN Secretary-General

That was the core message UN Secretary-General António Guterres delivered to Ambassadors meeting on Thursday for a virtual High-Level Forum on the Culture of Peace.

“Not since the United Nations was founded have we faced such a complex and multidimensional threat to global peace and security”, the UN chief said. “In the face of this grave danger, it is more important than ever to work for a culture of peace, as the essential foundation for global cooperation and action.”

Inner oneness, outer diversity

The concept of a culture of peace has its genesis in an initiative put forward more than 20 years ago by Anwarul K. Chowdhury, a Bangladeshi diplomat and former senior UN official.

Ambassadors have met annually since 2012 to uphold their commitment to the Declaration and Programme of Action on a Culture of Peace, which the UN General Assembly adopted by consensus and without reservation on 13 September 1999.

Speaking at this year’s event, Mr. Chowdhury explained that a culture of peace simply means that everyone must consciously make peace and non-violence a part of their daily existence.

“We should not isolate peace as something separate or distant”, he advised. “We should know how to relate to one another without being aggressive, without being violent, without being disrespectful, without neglect, and without prejudice.”

He added that “In today’s world, more so, it should be seen as the essence of a new humanity based on inner oneness and outer diversity.”

The hour of greatest need

With countries still battling COVID-19, the need for a culture of peace has never been greater, according to the current General Assembly President.

Tijjani Muhammad-Bande listed some of the fallout from the pandemic, such as the disruption to education worldwide, rising domestic violence and hate speech, and an anticipated increase in extreme poverty and hunger.

“A culture of peace is more than just the absence of conflict as it embraces the inter-relationships between peace and development”, he said.

“Fostering a culture of peace means building global solidarity and cooperation much needed in these trying times.”

Central role of human rights

The UN chief laid out components for achieving a culture of peace, which he said must be centred on human rights, and on ending injustice and discrimination, whether based on gender, ethnic origin, religion, disability or sexual orientation.

“Throughout the pandemic and beyond, we need to invest in social cohesion, recognizing that diversity is a richness, not a threat. Each community must feel that its identity is respected, while playing a full part in society as a whole,” he stated.

Mr. Guterres called for “a new generation of social protection” anchored by Universal Health Care and the possibility of a universal basic income. He also stressed the importance of access to quality education, which he labelled “one of the great enablers of progress and crucial for nurturing new generations in understanding shared histories.”

The UN chief further showed how the culture of peace extends beyond humanity. He urged people everywhere to “work together with our planet, not in opposition to it”, including for the benefit of future generations.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

IndoSpace Named 'Best Developer of Industrial/Warehouse Real Estate in India' by Euromoney for Sixth Year in a Row

Also Wins the Award for Best Innovative Green Real Estate Developer In India - Ranks Amongst the Top Three Overall Developers in India for Second Year in a Row MUMBAI, India, Sept. 11, 2020 PRNewswire -- The prestigious Euromoney magazin...

'Game of Thrones' star Diana Rigg passes away

Veteran actor Diana Rigg, who has starred in The Avengers, Game of Thrones and more, died on Thursday at her home in England. She was 82, reported Variety. The Tony and Emmys winner was a prominent figure in Britains entertainment industry,...

Govt extends deadline for merchant bankers to bid for IRCTC till Sep 14

The government has extended the deadline for merchant bankers to bid for managing IRCTC stake sale by 4 days till September 14. The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management DIPAM has initiated the process to sell 15-20 per cent ...

Rickshaw driver returns bag containing 7 lakh to Pune couple

The honesty of a 60-year-old rickshaw driver in Pune shone through the gloom of a virus outbreak, a crippling lockdown and financial despair all around as he returned a bag containing cash and jewellery totaling Rs 7 lakh to its rightful ow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020