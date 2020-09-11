Left Menu
Russia and China dismiss Microsoft allegations of bids to hack Biden and Trump camps

Russia and China dismissed on Friday allegations by Microsoft Corp that hackers linked to Moscow and Beijing were trying to spy on people tied to both U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-09-2020 18:46 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Russia and China dismissed on Friday allegations by Microsoft Corp that hackers linked to Moscow and Beijing were trying to spy on people tied to both U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Advisers to both presidential campaigns are assessing risks from digital spies around the globe, as the two candidates face off on Nov. 3 in one of the most consequential U.S. presidential elections in decades.

The Microsoft report, which also mentioned Iran, came as Reuters revealed one of Biden's main campaign advisory firms had been warned by the software giant that it was in the crosshairs of the same Russian hackers who intervened in the 2016 U.S. election. Speaking at a joint press conference in Moscow with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China has never meddled in U.S. affairs. Lavrov, in turn, said accusations of Russia using hackers to meddle in the United States' internal affairs were "unsubstantiated".

"Russia has not interfered, is not interfering and does not intend to interfere in anyone's internal affairs, or electoral processes," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters separately on Friday. The announcement by Microsoft's vice president for customer security, Tom Burt, said the group accused of breaching Hillary Clinton's campaign emails in 2016 - a Russian military intelligence-linked unit widely known as Fancy Bear - had spent the past year trying to break into accounts belonging to political consultants serving both Republicans and Democrats as well as advocacy organizations and think tanks.

Burt also said Chinese hackers had gone after people "closely associated with U.S. presidential campaigns and candidates" - including an unnamed Biden ally who was targeted through a personal email address and "at least one prominent individual formerly associated with the Trump Administration." The Department of Homeland Security's top cyber official, Christopher Krebs, said Microsoft's warning was consistent with earlier statements issued by the intelligence community about Russian, Chinese, and Iranian spying on election-related targets.

China's foreign affair ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said earlier on Friday that China has no interest in the U.S. election and has never interfered in it. The U.S. was an "empire of hackers," he said at his daily news briefing in Beijing.

Forex reserves climb USD 582 mn to record USD 542.013 bn

The countrys foreign exchange reserves rose by USD 582 million to reach a lifetime high of USD 542.013 billion in the week ended September 4, RBI data showed on Friday. In the previous week ended August 28, the reserves had surged by USD ...

Visegrad Four want visa-free travel for Belarusians, says Polish PM

The Visegrad Four grouping of Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia want to propose visa-free movement for Belarus citizens and a new support package for the country at an EU summit, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said ...

Teltumbde challenges NIA charge sheet extension order in HC

Activist and Elgar Parishad- Koregaon Bhima case accused Anand Teltumbde has approached the Bombay High Court challenging the decision of a special court to give an extension of 90 days to the National Investigation Agency NIA to file its c...

Canara Bank raises Rs 1,012 cr by issuing Basel III bonds

Canara Bank on Friday said it has raised Rs 1,012 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds. The bank has issued and allotted Basel III compliant additional tier I bonds amounting to Rs 1,012 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.The bank ...
