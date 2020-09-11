In race for TRP, journalism lacking substance: Akhilesh Yadav

In race for TRP, journalism lacking substance: Akhilesh YadavPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-09-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 19:42 IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said in the race for TRP, journalism has been reduced to a position where it lacks substance. "To protect the democracy, there is an absolute necessity of truth-finding journalism," the former UP chief minister said in a tweet, adding that the country has hopes from the mediapersons who do not sacrifice their values.
"Journalism in the race for TRP has become a tatva-rahit patrikarita," Akhilesh added. He also posted a picture of his party's "9baje9minute" campaign, which was held on Wednesday to attract attention of the state government towards the plight of jobless youth.
- READ MORE ON:
- Akhilesh Yadav
- Samajwadi Party