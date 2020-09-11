Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal's ruling Communist Party resolves differences between Oli and Prachanda

The 13-member powerful Standing Committee meeting held at the Prime Minister's official residence in Baluwatar also decided to resolve the border issue between Nepal and India through political and diplomatic means, Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha said. During the meeting, the work division between Oli and Prachanda was settled.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 11-09-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 21:02 IST
Nepal's ruling Communist Party resolves differences between Oli and Prachanda

Nepal's ruling Communist Party on Friday resolved the protracted differences between Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and his opponent Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" by agreeing to a power-sharing deal, ending the months-long dispute in the party, according to a senior party official. The 13-member powerful Standing Committee meeting held at the Prime Minister's official residence in Baluwatar also decided to resolve the border issue between Nepal and India through political and diplomatic means, Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha said.

During the meeting, the work division between Oli and Prachanda was settled. Prachanda will serve as executive chairman of the party with full power and handle the party's affairs, while Oli will focus on the government affairs, the official said. "The party will be run on the basis of its established guidelines. However, the government is required to hold consultation with the party while deciding on issues of national importance," said Shrestha, adding that the party leadership will not interfere in the day-to-day affairs of the government.

It was decided to hold the Unity General Convention of the party in Kathmandu from April 7 to April 12 next year. A meeting of the party's Central Working Committee has been called for October 31. The meeting unanimously endorsed a 15-page proposal prepared by Oli and Prachanda aiming at resolving the intra-party feud in the CPN.

The proposal for consensus was prepared by the duo on the basis of a report submitted to them by a party panel that was formed to resolve the internal dispute which had surfaced after the dissident group leaders, including Prachanda, demanded Oli's resignation. Prachanda and senior leader of the party Madhav Kumar Nepal had asked for Oli's resignation from both as the party's chairman and as Nepal's prime minister after he accused the dissident leaders of conspiring against him to topple his government.

In June, Oli claimed that efforts are being made to oust him after his government redrew the country's political map by incorporating three strategically key Indian territories. India termed as "untenable" the "artificial enlargement" of the territorial claims by Nepal after its Parliament unanimously approved the new political map of the country featuring Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura areas which India maintains belong to it.

The meeting has also decided to resolve the border issue between Nepal and India through political and diplomatic means, Shrestha said. The CPN also decided to amend, and then endorse, the controversial Millennium Challenge Corporation deal signed between the governments of Nepal and the United States in 2017.

The leaders of the CPN were divided on whether to approve or not the proposed USD 500 million grant that would be utilised to support the construction of 400 KV transmission lines in Nepal..

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine says U.S. company refuses cooperate over LNG supply deal

U.S. firm Louisiana Natural Gas Exports Inc has refused to cooperate with Ukraine over the supply of at least 5.5 billion cubic metres bcm of liquefied natural gas LNG a year, Ukrainian energy minister said on Friday. Indeed, there was a re...

Eleven U.S. senators urge internet providers to aid student online schooling

A group of 11 U.S. senators on Friday urged the chief executives of the seven largest U.S. internet providers to temporarily suspend data caps and fees for millions of U.S. school children studying remotely because of the coronavirus pandem...

Bahrain follows Emirates and normalizes ties with Israel

Bahrain joined the United Arab Emirates in striking an agreement to normalize relations with Israel on Friday, a dramatic move aimed at easing tensions in the Middle East.U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted the news after he spoke by phone ...

Roglic imperial on Tour de France Stage 13 won by Martinez

The slow-burning fight for the Tour de Frances yellow jersey erupted in earnest on the remains of a once-giant volcano on Friday, with race leader Primoz Roglic using its punishing slopes to grow his overall lead. One of the big losers of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020