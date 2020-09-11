AAP indulging in 'petty politics' over COVID, alleges Punjab CM

Pointing at the COVID situation in the national capital, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday accused the Aam Aadmi Party of indulging in "petty politics" over the pandemic. The Punjab CM alleged that the party was involved in a "negative propaganda" against his government, which was "irresponsible". Comparing Punjab's coronavirus situation with Delhi, where AAP is at the helm, Amarinder Singh said contrary to what the party was projecting, the situation in the national capital was much worse.

With around 2.90 crore population, Punjab has 18,000 active cases while Delhi with 1.80 crore population has 25,000 plus active patients, he said in a statement. Even Haryana has lesser population than Punjab but an equal number of active cases, he said during a virtual meeting with Congress MLAs to discuss the coronavirus crisis in the state.

Amarinder Singh said India is facing a war-like situation just like the world and a united fight alone can tackle the problem, he said. But AAP is busy in "petty politics" amidst the crisis, he alleged in the statement.

The Punjab CM also claimed that Congress was helping governments in all states in tackling the pandemic, even where it was not in power. The chief minister said he was also ready to help any state that asks for it, be it Delhi, Himachal Pradesh or Haryana.

"That is the only way to fight the crisis. If tomorrow Delhi needs my help, I will willingly offer it," he said. The Punjab CM said to encourage poor people to get themselves tested, his government has started distributing free food packets to those in isolation and with no source of livelihood.

He asked the MLAs to work with district administrations to ensure that food packets reach the needy and they do not hold back from getting themselves tested for the fear of being left without livelihood during the isolation period. According to the Punjab authorities, the state reported its highest single-day spike of 2,526 coronavirus cases on Friday, pushing the infection tally to 74,616. So far, the state has reported 2,212 deaths.