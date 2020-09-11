Trump says Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel

Trump says Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with IsraelReuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 22:32 IST
Bahrain has joined the United Arab Emirates in striking an agreement to normalize relations with Israel, President Donald Trump said on Friday, a dramatic move aimed at easing tensions in the Middle East.
Trump tweeted out the news after he spoke by phone to both Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said.
