I have told TRS MPs to take up fight for states' dues in Parliament: Telangana CM

Accusing the NDA government at the Centre of not releasing funds due to the state, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday told the assembly that he has asked his party TRS MPs to forcefully take up the issue during the coming monsoon session of Parliament. "The situation with regard to the Central Government is terrible ... (They) are not giving what is due. Rs 9,000 crore is due. I told our MPs to take up the fight!... We said (we) have to get into the dangal (wrestling arena). Very strange behaviour. We will talk about it (in the Assembly), he said.

The electricity reforms proposed by the Centre were anti-people and anti-farmer, the ruling TRS chief alleged. Rao, speaking on four bills concerning land administration, said there has been a sharp fall in the GDP.

He said people should know about the funds given to the state and what happened during the last seven years. There is nothing that they gave there is nothing that they give and we take. Because, GDP has crashed. Government of India met with a great accident. God only knows when (it) will recover. There is a minus of 24 per cent (growth). All of us know. It is appearing in papers every day. The previous seven per cent growth was lost... That means 31 per cent is lost.

They can give only when (they) recover from that 31 per cent," he said. Observing that his government would take the funds if the Centre provides, he, however, said the state would move ahead irrespective of the amounts being released or not.

The assembly later passed four bills, including the Telangana Abolition of the Posts of Village Revenue Officers Bill and the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, which are aimed at promoting transparency and simplification in revenue administration. Rao said a total survey of lands in the state would be undertaken using modern technology to address problems and disputes related to lands.

A comprehensive survey of the entire land in the state will be undertaken to create digital maps of Mandals, Districts and the state. All the land parcels will be geo- tagged to avert disputes, the CMO tweeted about the new revenue act. Talking about encroachments in waqf and endowment lands, he said orders would be issued barring (from Saturday itself) registrations, permissions from Gram Panchayats and others till a survey was completed.

During the debate, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi sought the conservation of waqf properties. Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and several other members spoke on the bills.

In his speech on September 9 when the bills were introduced, Rao had said aportal Dharani would be put in place which would contain all relevant details of lands -- agriculture and non-agriculture. The portal would be totally transparent, Rao had said adding anybody can access details of lands but cannot interfere (make changes) with it. The portal would also have land encumbrance details.

TRS parliamentary party leader K Keshav Rao on Thursday said the party would raise the GST dues and other state issues during the parliament session.