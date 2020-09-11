Left Menu
Development News Edition

I have told TRS MPs to take up fight for states' dues in Parliament: Telangana CM

Accusing the NDA government at the Centre of not releasing funds due to the state, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday told the assembly that he has asked his party TRS MPs to forcefully take up the issue during the coming monsoon session of Parliament.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-09-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 22:34 IST
I have told TRS MPs to take up fight for states' dues in Parliament: Telangana CM
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Accusing the NDA government at the Centre of not releasing funds due to the state, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday told the assembly that he has asked his party TRS MPs to forcefully take up the issue during the coming monsoon session of Parliament. "The situation with regard to the Central Government is terrible ... (They) are not giving what is due. Rs 9,000 crore is due. I told our MPs to take up the fight!... We said (we) have to get into the dangal (wrestling arena). Very strange behaviour. We will talk about it (in the Assembly), he said.

The electricity reforms proposed by the Centre were anti-people and anti-farmer, the ruling TRS chief alleged. Rao, speaking on four bills concerning land administration, said there has been a sharp fall in the GDP.

He said people should know about the funds given to the state and what happened during the last seven years. There is nothing that they gave there is nothing that they give and we take. Because, GDP has crashed. Government of India met with a great accident. God only knows when (it) will recover. There is a minus of 24 per cent (growth). All of us know. It is appearing in papers every day. The previous seven per cent growth was lost... That means 31 per cent is lost.

They can give only when (they) recover from that 31 per cent," he said. Observing that his government would take the funds if the Centre provides, he, however, said the state would move ahead irrespective of the amounts being released or not.

The assembly later passed four bills, including the Telangana Abolition of the Posts of Village Revenue Officers Bill and the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, which are aimed at promoting transparency and simplification in revenue administration. Rao said a total survey of lands in the state would be undertaken using modern technology to address problems and disputes related to lands.

A comprehensive survey of the entire land in the state will be undertaken to create digital maps of Mandals, Districts and the state. All the land parcels will be geo- tagged to avert disputes, the CMO tweeted about the new revenue act. Talking about encroachments in waqf and endowment lands, he said orders would be issued barring (from Saturday itself) registrations, permissions from Gram Panchayats and others till a survey was completed.

During the debate, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi sought the conservation of waqf properties. Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and several other members spoke on the bills.

In his speech on September 9 when the bills were introduced, Rao had said aportal Dharani would be put in place which would contain all relevant details of lands -- agriculture and non-agriculture. The portal would be totally transparent, Rao had said adding anybody can access details of lands but cannot interfere (make changes) with it. The portal would also have land encumbrance details.

TRS parliamentary party leader K Keshav Rao on Thursday said the party would raise the GST dues and other state issues during the parliament session.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

NIA files chargesheet against suspected LeT operative from Bengal's N-24 Parganas

A chargesheet has been filed before a special NIA court here against suspected Lashkar-e- Taiba LeT operative Tania Parvin, who allegedly maintained contacts on social media with various terror outfits. In the 850-page chargesheet, filed on...

U.S. Senate committee joins House panel in probing Homeland whistleblower complaint

The Senate intelligence committee is investigating a whistleblower complaint filed by a former top U.S. Department of Homeland Security DHS official alleging he was pressed to skew official intelligence reports for political purposes, accor...

'Wonder Woman' movie sequel delayed two months to December

The Warner Bros movie studio on Friday postponed the debut of superhero sequel Wonder Woman 1984 until Christmas Day as many theaters remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film starring Gal Gadot had been scheduled for release ...

Brahmo Samaj could not stand the rise of Vivekananda: Dilip Ghosh

Brahmo Samaj, a 19th-century social reformist movement, and the educated class of Kolkata could not stand the rise of Swami Vivekananda in the global arena after his address in Chicago, BJPs state unit president Dilip Ghosh claimed on Frida...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020