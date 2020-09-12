Taliban, Afghan government meet in Doha
Negotiators from the Taliban and the Afghan government team have met face-to-face on Saturday, shortly after peace talks were inaugurated in Doha, a Qatari official said. Mutlaq Al-Qahtani, Special Envoy of the Foreign Minister of Qatar, told reporters the two sides had sat down to discuss how the talks will proceed. The Taliban had previously refused to negotiate with the government, questioning its legitimacy. (Writing by Gibran Peshimam; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)Reuters | Doha | Updated: 12-09-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 16:22 IST
The Taliban had previously refused to negotiate with the government, questioning its legitimacy. The talks are a result of a U.S.-Taliban agreement in February. (Writing by Gibran Peshimam; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
