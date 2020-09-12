Left Menu
Assault on ex-Navy officer: BJP leaders and daughter protest against release of accused, demands strict punishment

BJP leaders, and daughter of Madan Sharma, retired Navy officer who was allegedly beaten up by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai, staged protest outside the office of Additional Commissioner of Police on Saturday and demanded the accused to be booked under non-bailable offences.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-09-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 17:47 IST
BJP leaders and daughter stage protest against release of accused on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

BJP leaders, and daughter of Madan Sharma, retired Navy officer who was allegedly beaten up by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai, staged protest outside the office of Additional Commissioner of Police on Saturday and demanded the accused to be booked under non-bailable offences. BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said that six people were arrested last night for beating retired Navy officer in my constituency but now they all have been given bail. He said we are protesting here to meet Additional Commissioner of Police to demand non-bailable sections against accused people.

Speaking to reporters here, Bhathalkar said, "Two unit heads and other workers of Shiv Sena beat up a retired Navy officer in my constituency and we had filed complaint against them. The Police last night arrested six people in connection with the case but they all were given bail before 9 am today. We are protesting here to meet Additional Commissioner of Police to ask him to charge them under non-bailable sections. Section 326 and trespassing should be charged against them." Meanwhile Additional Commissioner of Police Vishwas Nangare Patil said that section 326 cannot be imposed as there should be an attack with sharp weapon to charge a person under this section but we are verifying for the trespassing and if there is evidence of trespassing we will apply section 452 on them.

"We have arrested six people in connection with the case and applied serious charges but those sections are bailable and due to COVID-19 situation, it is mandatory to give bail. We are verifying for the section 452 for trespassing. If it applies, we will charge them under section 452. Section 326 cannot be applied as there should be an assault with the sharp weapon for it," Patil told reporters. Shiv Sena leader Kamlesh Kadam and five others were arrested by the Mumbai police overnight after an FIR was registered in connection with alleged assault of retired Navy officer in Mumbai. (ANI)

