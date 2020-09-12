Left Menu
Left parties pay tribute to Swami Agnivesh, term him uncompromising fighter for secularism

Leaders of Left parties on Saturday paid glowing tribute to social activist Swami Agnivesh, saying he was an uncompromising fighter for secularism and always fought for a just and equitable society.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 18:04 IST
Leaders of Left parties on Saturday paid glowing tribute to social activist Swami Agnivesh, saying he was an uncompromising fighter for secularism and always fought for a just and equitable society. Agnivesh, who was suffering from liver cirrhosis for a long time, died of multi-organ failure at a Delhi hospital on Friday. He was 80.

"Swami Aginivesh was an uncompromising fighter for secularism and always held that Hindutva ideology and practice was against India's interests. I join all his friends and admirers to express my condolences," said CPI(M) Politburo member Brinda Karat. CPI leader Atul Anjan said Agnivesh was a "great warrior" of religious unity, connecting people with the Arya Samaj and spirituality. "It was his firm belief that the country would move forward by building an equitable society. With this belief, he worked hard and diligently to maintain harmony and harmony among all religions in India. Thoughts by him are not just preaching, he used to be fully equipped with honourable aspects of all religions regarding the primacy of karma," he said in a statement Anjan further recalled Agnivesh's work with bonded labourers and how he put forth his views about them which often made him a target of violence.

"In Jharkhand, in the year 2018, he was beaten so much by these people with parochial mindsets that it severely affected his liver and kidney. He was undergoing treatment in several hospitals in Delhi for the last two years. Eventually, it proved to be fatal," said the CPI national secretary. Earlier, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury also paid his tribute to the social activist and said Swami Agnivesh was a "relentless crusader" for universal human rights, upliftment of the marginalised, oppressed and in defence of the Indian Constitution, social harmony, democratic rights and civil liberties.

