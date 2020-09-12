Himachal CM initiates many steps to improve police functioning in state

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to establish an office of additional superintendent of police at Nurpur in Kangra district due to rise in crime in its areas bordering Punjab, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said here on Saturday. Thakur also said the state’s deputy inspector general of police would operate from Dharamshala for the effective functioning of the police department.

In addition to these two measures to improve the police functioning amid the increase in cybercrime and narcotics cases, he said the government has also decided to shift the armed police and training headquarter to Palampur from Shimla. Thakur made these announcements while addressing police personnel after taking the salute at a passing out parade for the 12th batch of probationer deputy superintendents of police and eighth batch of probationer sub-inspectors at Himachal Pradesh Police Training College at Daroh in Kangra district.

While congratulating the trainee officers and their parents on the occasion, the chief minister also hoped that the probationer officers “would serve the state and its people with utmost dedication and help in making Himachal a 'Dev Bhumi' in a real sense”. He said the young officers should become role models for the society and the younger generation.

He said working in the police force can be challenging but it is also a rewarding career with a lot of chances to make a difference within the community. The chief minister also lauded the state police in their fight against COVID pandemic and said “as frontline warriors, the police ensured proper checking of persons entering the state and ensured that no one entered the state without proper tests and without following guidelines”. Reminding police personnel that Himachal Pradesh is a tourist state visited by lakhs of tourists every year, the chief minister said, “The police must be courteous to tourists so that they carry good memories of the state and police personnel become its brand ambassadors.” Thakur said the state government has also accorded approval for filling up of 1,000 posts of police constables, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the recruitment process has been delayed.

He said the process would be resumed soon and expedited. The chief minister also announced a grant of Rs 10 crore per year for the next five years for the Police Training College, Daroh for developing and strengthening its infrastructure/ He also announced a grant of Rs 1,37,80,650 from the Disaster Management Fund to the police force for undertaking required works and activities. He also announced that the road leading to the in-house helipad would be metalled at the earliest.