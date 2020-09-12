Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himachal CM initiates many steps to improve police functioning in state

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to establish an office of additional superintendent of police at Nurpur in Kangra district due to rise in crime in its areas bordering Punjab, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said here on Saturday.

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 12-09-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 19:20 IST
Himachal CM initiates many steps to improve police functioning in state

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to establish an office of additional superintendent of police at Nurpur in Kangra district due to rise in crime in its areas bordering Punjab, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said here on Saturday. Thakur also said the state’s deputy inspector general of police would operate from Dharamshala for the effective functioning of the police department.

In addition to these two measures to improve the police functioning amid the increase in cybercrime and narcotics cases, he said the government has also decided to shift the armed police and training headquarter to Palampur from Shimla. Thakur made these announcements while addressing police personnel after taking the salute at a passing out parade for the 12th batch of probationer deputy superintendents of police and eighth batch of probationer sub-inspectors at Himachal Pradesh Police Training College at Daroh in Kangra district.

While congratulating the trainee officers and their parents on the occasion, the chief minister also hoped that the probationer officers “would serve the state and its people with utmost dedication and help in making Himachal a 'Dev Bhumi' in a real sense”. He said the young officers should become role models for the society and the younger generation.

He said working in the police force can be challenging but it is also a rewarding career with a lot of chances to make a difference within the community. The chief minister also lauded the state police in their fight against COVID pandemic and said “as frontline warriors, the police ensured proper checking of persons entering the state and ensured that no one entered the state without proper tests and without following guidelines”. Reminding police personnel that Himachal Pradesh is a tourist state visited by lakhs of tourists every year, the chief minister said, “The police must be courteous to tourists so that they carry good memories of the state and police personnel become its brand ambassadors.” Thakur said the state government has also accorded approval for filling up of 1,000 posts of police constables, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the recruitment process has been delayed.

He said the process would be resumed soon and expedited. The chief minister also announced a grant of Rs 10 crore per year for the next five years for the Police Training College, Daroh for developing and strengthening its infrastructure/ He also announced a grant of Rs 1,37,80,650 from the Disaster Management Fund to the police force for undertaking required works and activities. He also announced that the road leading to the in-house helipad would be metalled at the earliest.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan govt, Taliban to discusse ceasefire on Sunday

The head of Afghanistans peace council Abdullah Abdullah said implementing a ceasefire will be one of the first issues discussed when government and Taliban militant group representatives meet on Sunday.Long-awaited peace talks began on Sat...

Cong stages dharna against unemployment

Uttarakhand Congress on Saturday staged a dharna at the state party headquarters here in protest against rising unemployment. Led by PCC president Pritam Singh, vice president Suryakant Dhasmana and spokesperson Garima Dasauni, slogan-shout...

AAP claims "massive scam" took place in UP in procurement of medical items during COVID

Aam Aadmi Party chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj on Saturday claimed that a massive scam took place in UP in the name of procurement of medical items during COVID-19 pandemicHe claimed that in Uttar Pradesh, corruption was being done by ...

Moderate rains at few places in Rajasthan

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at few places in Rajasthan with Kushalgarh Banswara and Sirohi each receiving a maximum of 6 cm rains till Saturday morning, the meteorological department here saidKotda Udaipur and Bali Pali recorded 5 c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020