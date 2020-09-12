Left Menu
Development News Edition

NDA will contest Bihar assembly polls unitedly, win hands down: Nadda

PTI | Patna | Updated: 12-09-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 20:23 IST
NDA will contest Bihar assembly polls unitedly, win hands down: Nadda
The BJP chiefs averment at the state headquarters here dropped a hint that the party was looking forward to using its clout to iron out the differences between Kumars JD(U) and Chirag Paswan-led LJP which have been at loggerheads for some time. Image Credit: ANI

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday asserted that the NDA in Bihar, which also comprises JD(U) and LJP, will contest upcoming assembly polls in the state "unitedly" under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and retain power with a thumping majority. The BJP chiefs averment at the state headquarters here dropped a hint that the party was looking forward to using its clout to iron out the differences between Kumars JD(U) and Chirag Paswan-led LJP which have been at loggerheads for some time.

Nadda was addressing party workers on the final day of his whistle-stop tour of Bihar, minutes after meeting the JD(U) president whom he is understood to have given the assurance that all differences among the allies will be resolved in time. Paswan, who has of late adopted a rebellious stance against Kumar, swears by his loyalty towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi in whose cabinet his father and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan is a minister.

It is speculated that the chief minister is of the view that LJP is a late entrant in the NDA in Bihar and hence it need not be given much leeway in seat-sharing arrangements since the JD(U)-BJP alliance has achieved spectacular successes in the past. Getting a wind of this, the LJP has reacted with indignation and recently some of its leaders asserted that while it will remain in the NDA, it might consider fielding candidates against JD(U) nominees.

The BJP president, who takes pride in his association with Patna where he had spent his early childhood, began his day with a visit to the famous Patan Devi shrine after which the city is named. He followed it up with a visit to the chief ministers' official residence where he was accompanied by BJP colleagues like Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, national general secretary in-charge of the state Bhupendra Yadav and state president Sanjay Jaiswal.

At the meeting which lasted for more than half an hour, the leaders of the two parties are understood to have discussed the key issue of seat-sharing among alliance partners in the NDA. Bihar has 243 members assembly. Later, he visited the state BJP headquarters to launch the "Atmanirbhar Bihar" campaign, which is a part of the Prime Ministers "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) drive.

He was welcomed by top party leaders from Bihar including Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Nityananda Rai. In his speech, Nadda expressed confidence that the NDA will win the upcoming assembly polls "under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

He credited Kumar with having ushered in a sea change in the state's infrastructure and recalled his childhood when a journey from Patna to Muzaffarpur, situated just 50 kms away, used to be arduous for want of a bridge over the river Ganges. Showering praises on Modi for "transforming the political culture in the country where a resolve has replaced perennial self-doubt", Nadda spoke about feats like electrification of all villages, millions of cooking gas connections disbursed under the Ujjwala Yojana and the Ayushman Bharat scheme that provides medical insurance cover to low-income groups.

He also hailed Modi's handling of the corona pandemic, saying "many countries found themselves faced with a choice between saving lives and saving the economy. Our Prime Minister demonstrated that one could achieve both and gave the call of jaan bhi jahaan bhi". "I can see Bihar changing before my eyes. I am confident that BJP, JD(U) and LJP will contest the elections unitedly under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and will attain Vijayshree (victory)", Nadda added.

The BJP chief, thereafter, left for Darbhanga where he addressed a gathering of those involved in the business of fisheries and "makhana" (fox nuts) cultivation. He spoke about the immense economic potential these items held with proper marketing and branding.

He later headed to Muzaffarpur and called on Rajkumari Devi, popularly known as "Kisan Chachi" whose efforts at promoting entrepreneurship among rural women has earned her the sobriquet, widespread fame and also a Padma award. "Modi had invited Kisan Chachi to Gujarat while he was the Chief Minister of that state. He has been very appreciative of such endeavours since much before becoming the Prime Minister.

Under his leadership, Muzaffarpur famous for its litchi which has got a GI tag- can undergo a transformation", Nadda said. The BJP chief, thereafter, returned to Patna and took part in a meeting of the core committee, held at the residence of Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and attended by top leaders hailing from Bihar, before departure.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Oxford vaccine phase 3 trials resume after halt over safety concerns

The third phase of AstraZenecas coronavirus vaccine have resumed in the UK, days after they were halted over safety concerns. AstraZeneca said on Saturday that it received confirmation from the United Kingdoms Medicines Health Regulatory Au...

Keeping players mentally, physically fresh throughout season is important: Vijay Dahiya

Delhi Capitals, Head Talent Scout, Vijay Dahiya said that the side has allowed players to miss the net sessions to take their time in getting back to the rhythm in order to serve the long-term goal of keeping the players physically and ment...

Italy shaken by brutal beating death of young Black man

Hundreds of people in Italy joined a funeral procession Saturday for a young Black man whose brutal beating death has shaken the country and drawn condemnation from the highest levels of the government. Premier Giuseppe Conte and Italys int...

Star Neymar back in PSG squad for home game vs Marseille

Neymar is back in the Paris Saint-Germain squad for Sundays home game against bitter rival Marseille after recovering from the coronavirus. However, PSG coach Thomas Tuchel is not sure whether Neymar, winger Angel Di Maria, goalkeeper Keylo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020