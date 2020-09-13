Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 6,427,058 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 46,045 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,035 to 192,388. The CDC's tally (https://bit.ly/2GDSzxr) of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, was of 4 p.m. EDT Sept. 11 versus its previous report a day earlier. Second hurricane in a month takes aim at U.S. Gulf Coast

Tropical storm Sally strengthened off the west coast of Florida on Saturday and was poised to become a Category 1 hurricane, bringing high winds, heavy seas and flash flooding to the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center said. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency and called on residents still recovering from the last storm and pandemic restrictions to prepare for the storm. Key aide to prosecutor reviewing origins of Trump-Russia probe resigns

A senior aide to the Connecticut federal prosecutor in charge of investigating the origins of the FBI's probe into contacts between Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia has resigned from the Justice Department, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office said. Nora Dannehy, who had been working with Connecticut U.S. attorney John Durham on the investigation, has left the department, according to spokesman Tom Carson, who did not elaborate on the reason for her departure. Colorado seeks to block USPS voting mailer it says is misleading

Colorado on Saturday sued the U.S. Postal Service and its postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, seeking to prevent the mailing of official notices to all Colorado residents that the state says contain false and misleading statements about voting in the November election. The USPS notices, which encourage residents who plan to vote by mail to request ballots early and send them in advance of the Nov. 3 election, runs counter to how mail-in voting is conducted in Colorado and could confuse and disenfranchise voters, the state argues in a lawsuit filed in federal court. Texas prosecutors drop assault claim against Arkema, chemical executive

Texas prosecutors agreed to drop assault charges against chemical maker Arkema SA and one of its executives over injuries suffered by workers during a fire triggered by a 2017 hurricane. Assault charges against the French chemical company and logistics executive Michael Keough "cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt," prosecutors wrote in a motion filed in a Harris County District Court on Friday. 'It's exhausting': American families stumble through first weeks of virtual school

Meredith Kablick sat next to her five-year-old son Peter at home in Cheverly, Maryland, as he logged on to a Zoom video call for his first week of kindergarten at a French immersion school. Like thousands of parents in the United States this week, the registrar assistant was supervising her child's virtual schooling while working full-time. As with many schools from coast to coast, classes in the Washington, D.C., suburb reopened online to avoid the risk of COVID-19 infection. Oregon wildfire melts trucks, leaves warlike destruction in wake

Matt Manson stared at the burned-out corpse of his pick-up truck on Friday, which sat on a blackened driveway in front of a smoldering pile of rubble that once was his house. Like other residents of the small agricultural town of Phoenix, Oregon, he was in shock as he returned to his neighborhood and saw how fast the Alameda Drive wildfire had engulfed his home and upended his life. Weather aids fight against massive wildfires, Trump to visit California

Firefighters took advantage of a welcome break in hot, dry weather on Saturday to make gains against massive wildfires burning across three western states as U.S. President Donald Trump said he would travel to California to see the devastation first-hand. Flames have destroyed thousands of homes and at least half a dozen small towns in the latest outbreak of wildfires that have raged across the western United States this summer, collectively scorching a landscape the size of New Jersey and killing at least 26 people since early August. Appeals court finds Florida can require felons to pay fines before right to vote is restored

A federal appeals court ruled on Friday that Florida can require felons to pay all fines, restitution and legal fees they face before they can regain their right to vote, reversing a lower court ruling that held the measure unconstitutional. The ruling, by the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, could influence the election outcome in November. Showers and a place to sleep: Portland Convention Center shelters wildfire evacuees

Joey Slate was getting kidney dialysis treatment at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, which has been transformed into a major evacuation center for people fleeing unprecedented wildfires in the lushly forested state. Slate, who is blind, and his fiance who was also getting dialysis, were among the last to be evacuated from the town of Molalla, a community about 25 miles (40 km) south of downtown Portland.