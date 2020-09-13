HM Shah condoles demise of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday condoled the death of former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and said his dedication towards the welfare of the poor and deprived classes will be remembered forever Singh died at AIIMS in Delhi on Sunday "I am deeply saddened by the death of senior Bihar politician Raghuvansh Babu.
"I am deeply saddened by the death of senior Bihar politician Raghuvansh Babu. His entire life was devoted to the ideas of Lohia ji and Karpoori Thakur ji. "His dedication to the welfare of the poor and deprived class will always be remembered. I express my condolences to his family. Om Shanti," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.
