Cong says demise of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh irreparable loss to Indian politics

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid rich tributes to former union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, saying with his demise a strong voice of the village and farmers has been lost. The Congress also termed him as the "beloved son of Bihar" who will be remembered for being the advocate of moral values in politics, and said his demise heralds the end of a chapter in the history of revolution. "With the demise of Shri Raghuvansh Prasad Singh ji, a strong voice of the village and farmers has been lost forever. His service and dedication for the upliftment of villages and farmers and his struggle for social justice will always be remembered. My heartfelt tributes to him," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. Rahul has since left for the US along with his mother Sonia Gandhi for her medical check-up.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said his demise is an irreparable loss to Indian politics and he will be remembered for his contribution. "The demise of Shri Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who was a strong voice of the rural areas, farmers and social justice, is an irreparable loss to Indian politics. Raghuvansh ji will always be remembered for his contribution. My heartfelt tribute," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress also tweeted, "An advocate of moral values in politics, a strong voice of the underprivileged has turned silent today. Your departure is the end of a chapter in the history of revolution. The Congress family pays its tributes to Bihar's beloved son Shri Raghuvansh Babu." Senior Congress leader and former union minister Jairam Ramesh said he deeply mourns the passing away of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, the mathematician-politician from Bihar who was an outstanding Minister of Rural Development during 2004-09 at a time of UPA-1. Ramesh said while the NAC chaired by Sonia Gandhi gave MGNREGA an initial design, thereafter it was Raghuvansh Prasad Singh who took it forward, giving it final shape and piloting it through the Union Cabinet and Parliament with great exuberance and skill. "He also played a key role in launching new pension schemes for the aged, disabled and widows. He was a powerful speaker in Parliament who earned the respect of one and all by his transparent sincerity and integrity. "As Minister of Rural Development myself, I worked hard to come up to his high standards he had set. I would consult him often and he would treat me with great affection. I salute his accomplishments," Ramesh said while paying tributes to Singh. Singh died at AIIMS in Delhi on Sunday.The 74-year-old had in June tested positive for COVID-19 and was earlier admitted to AIIMS Patna. He was later shifted to AIIMS Delhi and he died around 11 am on Sunday due to breathlessness and other complications.