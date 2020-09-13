Nagpur mask violation fine up from Rs 200 to Rs 500: Minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said people in Nagpur will be fined Rs 500 instead of Rs 200 from Monday for not wearing masks amid the coronavirus outbreak. Speaking to reporters here, he said all precautions must be taken and social distancing norms have to be followed strictly till such time as a vaccine is developed for COVID- 19.

"Despite appeals, many people are not wearing masks. From Monday, the fine here will be Rs 500, up from the current Rs 200," he said.

Queried on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's statement earlier in the day that a conspiracy was underway to defame the state, Deshmukh said it was true. "From the last two months we can see there is a conspiracy going on to defame Maharashtra," Deshmukh said.

Thackeray made the remarks during a televised public address on Sunday afternoon..