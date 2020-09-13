Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brexit trade talks have window before contentious UK law can take effect - Ireland

But Irish officials have suggested that progress on a zero-tariff free-trade deal between Britain and the European Union might supersede those British concerns. Coveney said the EU would not negotiate further should the British bill become law.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 18:43 IST
Brexit trade talks have window before contentious UK law can take effect - Ireland

British and European Union negotiators are likely to have a few weeks to avoid a breakdown of trade talks, but that window will close if a contentious British bill becomes law, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Sunday.

British lawmakers will on Monday begin debating the Internal Markets Bill, which the EU has said is unacceptable and would breach a divorce treaty agreed with the bloc. "I think there is an important window here before this legislation becomes law to try to make progress on some of the issues that the UK seems to have a problem with. The way to do that is through negotiation," Coveney told RTE radio in an interview.

The British government has accused EU negotiators of threatening to impose a food blockade between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland and says the proposed legislation would prevent that. But Irish officials have suggested that progress on a zero-tariff free-trade deal between Britain and the European Union might supersede those British concerns.

Coveney said the EU would not negotiate further should the British bill become law. But he said the delay between the bill being proposed and entering law created a window of opportunity. "This legislation I believe will probably get delayed somewhat coming through the Houses of Parliament in the UK, particularly in the House of Lords," he said.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Macron presses Lebanese politicians as cabinet deadline looms

French President Emmanuel Macron has been pressing Lebanese politicians to deliver on promises to form a new government this week and haul the country out of its worst crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war, his office said on Sunday.Lebanons...

Two men, known to each other, shot dead in separate incidents in northeast Delhi

Two men were shot dead in separate incidents allegedly by some unidentified persons in northeast Delhis Dayalpur area, police said on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Abdul Hamid 50 and Farukh 45, they said. The incidents took p...

Black scientists highlight racism in the lab and the field

University of Washington ecologist Christopher Schell is studying how coronavirus shutdowns have affected wildlife in Seattle and other cities. But when planning fieldwork, he also thinks about how hes perceived in neighbourhoods where he i...

Punjab CS assures private hospitals of full govt support to address concerns in combating COVID-19

Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan on Sunday assured private hospitals partnering the state in the fight against COVID -19 of all possible help from the government to address their concerns, including the availability of medicines, PPE kit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020