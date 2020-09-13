Left Menu
Development News Edition

Macron presses Lebanese politicians as cabinet deadline looms

French President Emmanuel Macron has been pressing Lebanese politicians to deliver on promises to form a new government this week and haul the country out of its worst crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war, his office said on Sunday. Lebanon's leaders promised Macron on Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 18:43 IST
Macron presses Lebanese politicians as cabinet deadline looms

French President Emmanuel Macron has been pressing Lebanese politicians to deliver on promises to form a new government this week and haul the country out of its worst crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war, his office said on Sunday.

Lebanon's leaders promised Macron on Sept. 1, during his visit to Beirut, that they would form a cabinet of technocrats without party loyalties in about two weeks to end a crippling economic crisis made worse by a huge Aug. 4 blast in the capital. An official source said Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib was expected to present his plan for a cabinet to Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Monday, seeking to accelerate a process that typically takes months of haggling over ministries.

"The (French) president continues his calls with the various political players in Lebanon," the French presidential Elysee palace said, without giving details about any discussions. Macron held phone talks on Saturday with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a top Shi'ite politician, in an effort to remove an obstacle over the finance ministry post, which is traditionally controlled by Shi'ites, a political ally of Berri said.

Berri, head of the Amal Movement, an ally of the politically powerful and heavily armed Shi'ite group Hezbollah, said in a statement on Sunday his group opposed the manner the cabinet was being formed, citing a lack of consultation, and did not want to join. But he said he would cooperate to stabilise the nation. Donors have demanded reforms to unlock billions of dollars in aid that was originally pledged in 2018 but never disbursed.

France has drawn up a detailed roadmap for tackling endemic corruption and dealing with a host of other economic problems that have paralysed the banking system and sent the currency into tailspin, plunging many Lebanese into poverty. The prime minister-designate, a Sunni, has made few public comments. But sources say he wants to shake up the leadership of ministries, some of which have been controlled by the same groups for years.

Any government will need the blessing and support of the main Christian and Muslim factions to function and ensure it conforms with Lebanon's sectarian system of power sharing. Political sources say Berri's position towards the new cabinet hardened after the United States imposed sanctions last week on allies of Hezbollah, a group Washington deems a terrorist group but which Paris says has a legitimate political role.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Macron presses Lebanese politicians as cabinet deadline looms

French President Emmanuel Macron has been pressing Lebanese politicians to deliver on promises to form a new government this week and haul the country out of its worst crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war, his office said on Sunday.Lebanons...

Two men, known to each other, shot dead in separate incidents in northeast Delhi

Two men were shot dead in separate incidents allegedly by some unidentified persons in northeast Delhis Dayalpur area, police said on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Abdul Hamid 50 and Farukh 45, they said. The incidents took p...

Black scientists highlight racism in the lab and the field

University of Washington ecologist Christopher Schell is studying how coronavirus shutdowns have affected wildlife in Seattle and other cities. But when planning fieldwork, he also thinks about how hes perceived in neighbourhoods where he i...

Punjab CS assures private hospitals of full govt support to address concerns in combating COVID-19

Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan on Sunday assured private hospitals partnering the state in the fight against COVID -19 of all possible help from the government to address their concerns, including the availability of medicines, PPE kit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020