Power engineers' body writes to MPs against Centre's Bill

A national power engineers' organization has urged all political parties to block the passage of the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2020 in Parliament in the current, according to an officer-bearer of the UP unit of the body. V P Singh, president of the UP Rajya Vidyut Abhiyant Sangh, here on Sunday said their national body All-India Power Engineers' Federation has written to all MPs of both houses of Parliament, urging them to press for sending the Bill to the standing committee on energy. "For a detailed discussion with stakeholders, the ministry of power may be requested to circulate the copy of the draft bill with amendments," said V P Singh, referring to the letter. He said since objections raised by several states have not been incorporated in the draft Bill, the only course left is to block its passage in the present form. A detailed discussion on it has become necessary since chief ministers of 13 states have already written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union power minister, expressing their reservations on it, he said. V P Singh said through a letter by AIPEF chairman Shailendra Dubey to all MPs, the gravity of the Bill has been presented. He said though the Centre intends to introduce the Bill in the monsoon session of Parliament, a press statement of the Minister of Power says several key issues like the direct benefit transfer (DBT) are still under discussion and yet to be finalized. Quoting from the letter to the MPs, Prabhat Singh, general secretary of the UP power engineers' body, said according to the Constitution, electricity is a concurrent subject with equal rights on legislative matters to states and the Centre. However, the legislation is an attempt by Union government to impose its will, he said.

The letter says the worst part of the Bill is a proposal to eliminate subsidy on tariffs, paving a way for unaffordable rates for domestic users and farmers, Prabhat Singh said.