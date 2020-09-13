Left Menu
Several police personnel were injured on Sunday in an attack by alleged Trinamool Congress supporters, who demanded the immediate release of four party workers, at Sunderban Coastal police station in South 24 Parganas district, officials said.

Police station attacked in West Bengal, several cops injured
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Several police personnel were injured on Sunday in an attack by alleged Trinamool Congress supporters, who demanded the immediate release of four party workers, at Sunderban Coastal police station in South 24 Parganas district, officials said. Trouble started when a group of people pelted stones at the police station, demanding immediate release of four TMC supporters, who were arrested in connection with a clash between the BJP and the ruling party at Chhoto Mollakhali in Gosaba block of Sunderbans on Saturday, they said.

The mob also vandalised several vehicles parked outside the police station, the officials said, adding, four people have been arrested. Secretary of BJP's South 24 Parganas unit, Sanjay Nayak, said the incident shows how even police personnel are insecure in the state under TMC rule.

"It is clear the attackers are from the TMC. They have no respect for law," BJP leader Sayantan Basu said in Kolkata. Senior Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim said police will take action against those involved in the attack.

