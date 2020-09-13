Haryana Guv, CM condole demise of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar condoled the death of former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh who passed away in AIIMS, Delhi, on Sunday. Singh, a socialist stalwart, was 74. He had fallen critically ill on Friday night and was put on ventilator in the ICU. Singh died around 11 am due to breathlessness and other complications.

In his condolence message, the governor said Singh's dedication for the welfare of poor and deprived classes will always be remembered. "He had contributed significantly to implement schemes for the welfare of the poor section of the society," Arya said.

In a tweet, Khattar said he was saddened to hear Singh's demise. Singh will always be remembered for his works for the welfare of poor and deprived classes, the chief minister said.

Arya and Khattar expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family..