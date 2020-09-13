Ex-Maha minister Arjun Khotkar tests COVID-19 positive
Former Maharashtra minister Arjun Khotkar on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. He shared the information on his Twitter handle. He said he would undergo treatment in Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Khotkar, a Shiv Sena leader, was a minister in the Devendra Fadnavis government.PTI | Jalna | Updated: 13-09-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 22:52 IST
