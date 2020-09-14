Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yoshihide Suga poised to win party vote for Japan PM

Yoshihide Suga is poised to win Japan's ruling party leadership vote on Monday, virtually guaranteeing him parliamentary election as the country's next prime minister. Suga gained the support of party heavyweights and their wing members early in the campaign on expectations that he would continue Abe's policies.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 14-09-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 10:41 IST
Yoshihide Suga poised to win party vote for Japan PM
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@sugawitter)

Yoshihide Suga is poised to win Japan's ruling party leadership vote on Monday, virtually guaranteeing him a parliamentary election as the country's next prime minister. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is choosing its new leader in an internal vote to pick a successor to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who announced last month that he would resign due to health problems.

The expected victory in the party vote by Suga, currently the chief Cabinet secretary and Abe's right-hand man, all but guarantees his election in a parliamentary vote because of the majority held by the Liberal Democrats' ruling coalition. Media reports said early vote counting of local representatives on Monday indicated Suga had an overwhelming lead over the two other contenders — former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba and former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida.

The voting by nearly 400 ruling party lawmakers begins later Monday, with results expected within hours. Suga gained the support of party heavyweights and their wing members early in the campaign on expectations that he would continue Abe's policies. That his victory appears to be a done deal has raised criticism from inside and outside the party that the process is undemocratic and murky.

Suga has said his top priorities are fighting the coronavirus and turning around an economy battered by the pandemic. He repeatedly has noted achievements under the Abe-led government when asked about various policies. Despite his low-key image, Suga is actually known for his iron-fist approach to getting jobs done as a policy coordinator and influencing bureaucrats by using the centralized power of the prime minister's office.

Suga says that he is a reformist and that he has worked to achieve policies by breaking territorial barriers of bureaucracy. He credited himself for those efforts in achieving a booming foreign tourism industry in Japan, lowering cellphone bills, and bolstering agricultural exports. Compared to his political skills at home, Suga has hardly traveled overseas, and his diplomatic skills are unknown, though he is largely expected to pursue Abe's priorities.

In addition to the coronavirus and the economic fallout, Suga stands to inherit several other challenges, including China, which continues its assertive actions in the East China Sea. He also will have to decide what to do with the Tokyo Olympics, which were pushed back to next summer due to the coronavirus. And he will have to establish a good relationship with whoever wins the US presidential race.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Microsoft's proposal to partner TikTok in US rejected, Oracle wins bid

Satya Nadella-led Microsoft lost a bid to acquire TikTok in the US after the Chinese owner of the video-sharing platform chose Oracle to be its technology partner for its American operations, ahead of the September 20 deadline set by Presid...

Johnson's plan to break Brexit divorce treaty faces vote in UK parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons plan to break international law by breaching parts of the Brexit divorce treaty with the European Union faces a vote in parliament on Monday amid growing opposition from within his own party. The House ...

Netflix to adapt Rick Riordan’s 'The Kane Chronicles' trilogy into films

Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan has announced that Netflix is developing feature film adaptations of his Egyptian mythology book series The Kane Chronicles. Riordan shared the news in a Twitter post on Sunday.Hey everybody, want some more...

Every citizen stands with our soldiers but behind PM's policies, actions? I doubt: Kapil Sibal

Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday said that every citizen stands behind its soldiers but it is doubtful that the same support is given to the policies and actions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Every citizen of our country stands behin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020